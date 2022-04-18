PrairieSky announces 2022 first quarter results

CALGARY, Alberta – PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (“PrairieSky” or the “Company“) (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter (“Q1 2022“) results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights:

Royalty production averaged 23,892 BOE per day, representing a 17% increase over Q4 2021 and a 23% increase over Q1 2021.

Total revenues grew to $139.9 million, a 39% increase over Q4 2021 and a 135% increase over Q1 2021, comprised of royalty production revenues of $134.7 million and other revenues of $5.2 million.

Achieved record quarterly funds from operations of $105.0 million ($0.44 per common share basic and diluted), a 3% increase over Q4 2021 and a 115% increase over Q1 2021 driven by a combination of royalty production growth, 2021 acquisitions and strong commodity pricing.

Declared a first quarter dividend of $28.7 million ($0.12 per common share), representing a payout ratio of 27%, with remaining cash flow allocated to $6.3 million of royalty acquisitions and the balance to retiring bank debt.

At March 31, 2022, PrairieSky’s net debt totaled $568.9 million, a reduction of $66.1 million from December 31, 2021 as excess funds from operations were used to reduce indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the second half of 2021.

Advanced several ESG and alternative energy initiatives, including completing a large-scale Lithium exploration lease in Saskatchewan for $0.6 million in bonus consideration with near-term drilling plans, receiving initial government approval for the Meadowbrook CCUS Project in Alberta, and achieving independently measured targets which resulted in the realization of the full positive pricing adjustment on our sustainability-linked credit facility.

President’s Message

PrairieSky achieved record quarterly royalty production revenue in Q1 2022 due to a combination of strong commodity pricing and royalty production growth. The differentiation of our business model is evident in an accelerating capital environment as we lease our vast underdeveloped land base to qualified, well-capitalized industry partners. PrairieSky believes leasing is a leading indicator of future third-party drilling activity on our lands and organic per share growth in royalty production. During Q1 2022, PrairieSky generated $3.5 million in bonus consideration by entering into 52 distinct leasing arrangements with 43 different counterparties. Following a busy second half of 2021 when 359 wells were spud on PrairieSky’s royalty properties, Q1 2022 was another active quarter with 194 wells spud, including 168 oil wells and 26 natural gas wells, almost double the 100 wells spud in Q1 2021.

Many of the third-party wells drilled on PrairieSky lands in the second half of 2021 have now come on production and we are seeing the impacts reflected in our growing royalty production volumes. Royalty production volumes totaled 23,892 BOE per day in Q1 2022, including 2,640 BOE per day of incremental royalty production volumes from the Heritage Royalty acquisition which was effective December 31, 2021. Similar to Q4 2021, we are seeing organic growth on the royalty properties with oil royalty production volumes growing by 6% over Q4 2021 and 13% compared to Q1 2021, excluding royalty volumes acquired in 2021.

Our record Q1 2022 funds from operations of $105.0 million reflects the benefits of our high margin business as PrairieSky remains insulated from direct cost inflation in the upstream sector. Our unhedged royalty production received strong netbacks including $4.20 per MMcf for natural gas, $97.99 per barrel for crude oil and $55.66 per barrel for natural gas liquids (“NGL“) which drove record quarterly royalty production revenue of $134.7 million.

PrairieSky declared dividends of $28.7 million or $0.12 per common share for shareholders of record on March 31, 2022, resulting in a payout ratio of 27%. Excess funds from operations were allocated primarily to debt repayment reducing net debt to $568.9 million as compared to $635.0 million at December 31, 2021.

Owning fee simple mineral title offers considerable optionality for oil and gas exploration and development as well as for energy transition opportunities. We are proud to partner with Bison Low Carbon Ventures Inc. (operator), Enerflex Ltd. and IRC Enterprises Inc. (Indian Resource Council of Canada) on the Meadowbrook CCUS Hub Project which was selected by Alberta Energy as one of six successful applicants for carbon storage tenure in the industrial heartland near Edmonton, Alberta. For more information on these projects click here. The Meadowbrook CCUS Hub Project is being designed to provide safe, cost effective, permanent CO 2 sequestration, on a multi-client basis, to existing and new Alberta industries seeking to reduce their emissions through adoption of carbon capture, utilization, and storage. PrairieSky expects that the project partners will enter into an evaluation permit with the Government of Alberta that will allow the Meadowbrook partnership to conduct site specific evaluation activities and commence detailed consultation in the near term to support a commercial CCUS lease application within 12-24 months.

During Q1 2022, PrairieSky also completed a large-scale Lithium specific leasing arrangement in southwest Saskatchewan for approximately $0.6 million. The leasing arrangement covers approximately 150 gross sections of land with near term drilling activities planned for the balance of 2022. PrairieSky has identified other potential opportunities for similar mineral specific leasing arrangements in Devonian-aged brine water across Alberta and Saskatchewan.

2022 has started exceptionally well for our business. We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and our staff for their hard work integrating the incremental approximately 3.0 million net acres of royalty properties acquired in 2021.

Andrew Phillips, President & CEO

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

Funds from operations grew to $105.0 million driven by a combination of royalty production growth, the impact of 2021 acquisitions and strong commodity pricing.

Royalty production revenue expanded to $134.7 million, a 43% increase over Q4 2021 and a 138% increase over Q1 2021, generated from total royalty production volumes of 23,892 BOE per day. A further breakdown is as follows: Oil royalty production volumes averaged 11,188 barrels per day and included 2,358 barrels per day of incremental oil royalty production volumes associated with the Heritage Royalty acquisition which was effective December 31, 2021. Excluding all acquisitions completed in 2021, organic growth on the royalty properties totaled 6% over Q4 2021 and 13% over Q1 2021. Increased oil royalty production combined with strong average WTI pricing of US$94.29 per barrel grew oil royalty revenue to $98.7 million, 61% above Q4 2021 and 170% above Q1 2021. Natural gas royalty production volumes averaged 60.5 MMcf per day, in line with Q4 2021 and a 5% increase over Q1 2021. Natural gas royalty production included 1.4 MMcf per day of incremental royalty production volumes from the Heritage Royalty acquisition as well as production from new wells on stream. Natural gas volumes were negatively impacted by approximately 1.0 MMcf per day of cold weather freeze-offs throughout January and February. Natural gas royalty revenue increased to $22.9 million, 3% above Q4 2021 and 80% above Q1 2021 primarily due to strong natural gas index pricing with daily and monthly AECO pricing averaging $4.67 per MCF in the quarter. NGL royalty production volumes averaged 2,621 barrels per day, 29% above Q4 2021 and 5% above Q1 2021 due to 77 barrels per day of incremental royalty production volumes from the Heritage Royalty acquisition, new wells on stream and the return of ethane volumes post curtailments. NGL royalty revenue increased to $13.1 million, 22% over Q4 2021 and 75% over Q1 2021, due to increased royalty production volumes and strong benchmark pricing.

PrairieSky generated other revenue of $5.2 million in Q1 2022 comprised of $1.2 million of lease rentals, $0.5 million in other income, including $0.2 million of potash revenue, and $3.5 million in bonus consideration earned on entering into 52 new leasing arrangements with 43 different counterparties. Bonus consideration and leasing activity was up from $1.4 million in Q1 2021 from 33 leasing arrangements with 29 counterparties. Compliance recoveries totaled $1.5 million in Q1 2022.

Cash administrative expenses totaled $10.3 million or $4.79 per BOE and included the annual cash payment of long-term incentives for staff and executives of $5.0 million (2021 annual LTI payment – $0.7 million for staff and $nil for executives as performance share units expired unvested due to share price performance). PrairieSky expects cash administrative expense per BOE to be below $3.00 per BOE for 2022.

PrairieSky declared a first quarter dividend of $28.7 million ($0.12 per common share) which represented a 27% payout ratio, with remaining funds from operations allocated to reducing bank debt.

At March 31, 2022, PrairieSky’s net debt balance totaled $568.9 million, a $66.1 million decrease from December 31, 2021.

ACTIVITY ON PRAIRIESKY’S ROYALTY PROPERTIES

During Q1 2022, third-party operators spud 194 wells (87% oil) with 91 wells spud on our GORR acreage, 86 wells spud on our Fee Lands and 17 unit wells spud. There were 168 oil wells spud in Q1 2022 including 68 Viking wells, 35 Clearwater wells, 22 Mannville heavy and light oil wells, 14 Bakken light oil wells, 8 Duvernay light oil wells, 7 Cardium light oil wells and 14 additional spuds in the Devonian, Mississippian, Montney and Nisku formations. There were 26 natural gas wells spud in Q1 2022, including 14 Montney, 8 Mannville, and 4 Cardium wells. PrairieSky’s average royalty rate for wells spud in Q1 2022 was 6.1% (Q1 2021 – 4.4%).

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL INFORMATION

The following table summarizes select operational and financial information of the Company for the periods noted. All dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A full version of PrairieSky’s management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2022 is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com.

Three Months Ended (millions, except per share or as otherwise noted) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 FINANCIAL Revenues $ 139.9 $ 100.6 $ 59.5 Funds from Operations 105.0 101.8 48.8 Per Share – basic and diluted(1) 0.44 0.45 0.22 Net Earnings 63.9 43.7 18.4 Per Share – basic and diluted(1) 0.27 0.19 0.08 Dividends declared(2) 28.7 21.5 14.5 Per Share 0.120 0.090 0.065 Acquisitions 6.3 745.3 45.6 Net debt at period end(3) 568.9 635.0 57.2 Common share repurchases – 1.5 – Shares Outstanding Shares outstanding at period end 238.8 238.8 223.3 Weighted average – basic 238.8 224.8 223.3 Weighted average – diluted 239.0 225.3 223.7 OPERATIONAL

Royalty Production Volumes Crude Oil (bbls/d) 11,188 8,311 7,278 NGL (bbls/d) 2,621 2,029 2,502 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) 60.5 60.0 57.6 Royalty Production (BOE/d)(4) 23,892 20,340 19,380 Realized Pricing Crude Oil ($/bbl) 97.99 80.13 55.71 NGL ($/bbl) 55.66 57.27 33.18 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) 4.20 4.04 2.45 Total ($/BOE)(4) 62.64 50.34 32.51 Operating Netback per BOE(5) 56.97 46.76 28.67 Funds from Operations per BOE 48.83 54.40 27.98 Oil Price Benchmarks Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) (US$/bbl) 94.29 77.19 57.86 Edmonton Light Sweet ($/bbl) 115.66 93.30 66.60 Western Canadian Select (WCS) crude oil differential to WTI (US$/bbl) (14.53 ) (14.64 ) (12.47 ) Natural Gas Price Benchmarks AECO monthly index ($/Mcf) 4.59 4.94 2.93 AECO daily index ($/Mcf) 4.74 4.66 3.15 Foreign Exchange Rate (US$/CAD$) 0.7842 0.7909 0.7899

(1) Net Earnings and Funds from Operations per Share are calculated using the weighted average number of basic and diluted common shares outstanding.

(2) A dividend of $0.12 per common share was declared on March 7, 2022. The dividend was paid on April 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as at March 31, 2022.

(3) See Note 14 “Capital Management” in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.

(4) See “Conversions of Natural Gas to BOE”.

(5) Operating Netback per BOE is defined under the Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios section of this press release.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, beginning at 6:30 a.m. MDT (8:30 a.m. EDT). To participate in the conference call, approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial:

(844) 657-2668 (toll free in North America)

(612) 979-9882 (International)

Conference ID: 7958733

VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PrairieSky’s virtual annual general meeting of holders of common shares is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (MDT). The virtual meeting will be conducted via live audio webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1287. Shareholders will have an opportunity to participate at the annual general meeting online regardless of their geographic location. Below is some additional information on attending the virtual meeting. Further details are provided on our website at www.prairiesky.com/investors.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to listen to the virtual meeting, ask questions and vote online, all in real time, provided they are connected to the Internet and properly follow the instructions contained on the website. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders may still attend the virtual meeting as guests. Guests will be able to listen to the meeting but will not be able to vote at the meeting or ask questions. To attend the meeting:

Follow the link https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1287 in your web browser.

Password: prairie2022 (case sensitive).

(case sensitive). If you have voting rights (Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders), select “I have a Control Number” and follow the instructions.

If you do not have voting rights (Beneficial Shareholders and guests), select “I am a Guest” and fill in the form.

For details, refer to the “Virtual Meeting Guide” that was provided with the enclosed form of proxy or voting instruction form and is available on our website at www.prairiesky.com/investors.

We recommend that you log in to the webcast at least one hour before the time of the virtual meeting. PrairieSky encourages all shareholders to participate in the virtual annual general meeting.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

PrairieSky will apply to extend its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) for an additional one-year period. Under the renewed NCIB, and subject to prior approval of the TSX, PrairieSky intends to repurchase up to 16,965,000 common shares over a 12-month period based on the calculation of 10% of the public float as of April 18, 2022. The NCIB has been approved by the Company’s board of directors; however, it is subject to acceptance by the TSX and, if accepted, will be made in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSX and applicable securities laws. Under the NCIB, common shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSX, and/or other Canadian exchanges or alternative trading systems. The price that PrairieSky will pay for common shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase. Common shares acquired under the NCIB will be cancelled.

PrairieSky will file a Notice of Intention to Make a NCIB to purchase and cancel up to 10% of the public float. The 10% limit would be set based on the issued and outstanding shares, after excluding common shares beneficially owned by directors and executive officers of PrairieSky and persons who beneficially own or exercise control or direction over more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of PrairieSky, which for illustrative purposes would be 169,656,768 common shares as of April 18, 2022. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased, and the timing of any such purchases, will be determined by PrairieSky based on its assessment of capital allocation priorities. The NCIB is expected to commence shortly after regulatory approvals are obtained and upon expiry of the current program on May 24, 2022. Common shares may be repurchased under the program over a period of up to one year. As of March 31, 2022, PrairieSky has purchased and cancelled an aggregate of 809,700 common shares at a weighted average price per share of $13.90 under a normal course issuer bid that commenced on May 25, 2021 and runs to May 24, 2022. Since instituting the normal course issuer bid in 2016 to March 31, 2022, PrairieSky has purchased and cancelled an aggregate of 16.7 million common shares at a weighted average price per share of $14.77.

PrairieSky will be entering into an automatic purchase plan with its broker in order to facilitate purchases of its common shares. The automatic purchase plan allows for purchases by the Company of its common shares at any time, including, without limitation, when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases due to regulatory restriction or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by PrairieSky’s broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and the terms of the parties’ written agreement.

PrairieSky believes renewing the NCIB as part of its capital management strategy is in the best interests of the Company and represents an attractive opportunity to use cash resources to reduce PrairieSky’s share count over time and thereby enhance the value of the shares held by remaining shareholders. The Board currently intends to evaluate the NCIB, and the level of purchases thereunder, on an annual basis in conjunction with PrairieSky’s annual financial results. The next regularly scheduled review will be in February 2023.

While PrairieSky currently intends to only purchase up to 16,965,000 common shares over the next 12 months based on the calculation of 10% of the public float as of April 18, 2022, the Company’s board of directors may consider, from time to time, applying to the TSX to increase the amount of NCIB purchases. Decisions regarding increases to the NCIB will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of funds from operations, and other factors including debt repayment and options to expand our portfolio of royalty assets.