Spartan Delta Corp. announces annual general meeting & special meeting voting results

The following nominees were elected as directors of Spartan for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Director # % # % Fotis Kalantzis 61,702,247 99.73% 169,621 0.27% Richard F. McHardy 61,681,512 99.69% 190,356 0.31% Donald Archibald 61,430,675 99.29% 441,193 0.71% Reginald J. Greenslade 61,725,912 99.76% 145,956 0.24% Kevin Overstrom 59,681,240 96.46% 2,190,628 3.54% Tamara MacDonald 54,705,522 88.42% 7,166,346 11.58%

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results dated April 14, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.