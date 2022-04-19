Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces the Pricing of Its Unsecured Notes Offering

CALGARY, AB, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET), (NYSE: VET) today announced the pricing of its previously announced private offering of up to US$400 million of 8 year senior unsecured notes (the “New Notes”). The New Notes will be issued in the aggregate principal amount of US$400 million, and will have a maturity date of May 1, 2030 and a fixed coupon of 6.875% per annum, to be paid semi-annually. The notes were priced at 99.241% of par. The offering of the New Notes (the “Offering”) is expected to close on or about April 26, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the New Notes to reduce the amount outstanding on our credit facility. Contingent upon the completion of the Offering, it is our intention to reduce the size of our credit facility from $2.1 billion to $1.6 billion. The completion of the Offering is not subject to the reduction of the size of the credit facility.

