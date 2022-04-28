Well of the Week – What did the Charlie Lake say to the Halfway and the Doig?

“Hold my beer.”

Imagine, if you will, three anthropomorphized Triassic formations sitting around shooting the breeze. As discussed in previous Petro Ninja – Enlighten Geoscience Wells of the Week, the Doig would say something along the lines of:

Dougie Doig: “To explore for my hydrocarbons, you have to be able to project the locations of shoreface sediments using cues from offshore facies AND put these in the context of a significant unconformity.”

And Harold Halfway would say: “Big deal. To find my most productive facies you need to understand three unconformities, facies and structure.”

Charlie Lake: “Children, please. I rock three major unconformities plus several internal unconformities controlling the distribution of erosional remnants of a very complex sabkha-style depositional environment. But when you figure it out. Wowza!”

And with that, Dougie and Hal genuflect towards Mr. Lake and then give him back his beer.

Reference

Davies, G. R., 1997. The Triassic of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin: tectonic and stratigraphic framework, paleogeography, paleoclimate and biota. Bulletin of Canadian Petroleum Geology. V. 45 (4): 434–460. doi: https://doi.org/10.35767/gscpgbull.45.4.434