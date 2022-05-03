Biofuels and solar power: Parkland’s journey to support customers to net zero

Interview with Christy Elliott, Chief Sustainability Officer, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Parkland Corporation – by Diana Davis, Editor at Oil & Gas IQ

Are wastewater biomass and canola the future of energy? One Canadian company is betting big that they will be a key component of the transition to net zero.

Parkland Corporation says that it was the first company in North America to co-process bio-feedstocks such as canola and tallow (animal fats) alongside crude to make renewable gasoline and diesel.

The result is a fuel that is identical to conventional gas and diesel but with a markedly reduced carbon intensity. They’re also exploring how to incorporate wastewater biomass and tall oil (a forestry by-product) into their refining operations to create a new generation of biofuels.

“It’s an exciting time as we work out how to reduce our own impact and help our customers reduce their impact as well,” says Christy Elliott, Chief Sustainability Officer, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Parkland Corporation.

The company supplies over 21 billion litres of petroleum products annually to communities in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It has a refinery in Burnaby, BC and operates nearly two thousand convenience stores across Canada alone under well-known brands like Pioneer, Ultramar, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and On the Run / Marché Express.

In its latest sustainability report the company says that it aims to help customers reduce their GHG emissions by up to 1MT a year by 2026 through increased production of low-carbon fuels – the equivalent of taking over 350,000 cars off the road.

In this interview, Elliott discusses sustainability at Parkland, describes how her company is helping customers to reduce their emissions, and explains why she believes that biofuels are essential to the energy transition.

Diana Davis, Oil & Gas IQ: What does sustainability means to you at Parkland?

Christy Elliot, Parkland: For us, sustainability means providing the products and services that our customers need in the most the most responsible way that we can. It is a responsibility we have to our customers, our employees, and the communities in which we operate. Not only is it about environmental sustainability, it is also about safety and having integrity in everything that we do.

Diana Davis, Oil & Gas IQ: Many companies are focused on reducing their carbon emissions in line with Canada’s net zero ambitions. How are you operationalizing your commitments to reduce scope one and scope two emissions at Parkland?

Christy Elliot, Parkland: Parkland’s business is quite diverse, so different sides of the business are attacking the problem slightly differently.

On the retail side, we are looking at solar, wind, and heat pumps and other ways to increase energy efficiency at our sites. These may be included in our new sites or retrofitted to existing sites.

On the commercial side of our business, we are looking at using renewable fuels and biofuels in our delivery trucks to make our operations as low emission as we possibly can.

We are also focusing on making our refinery as energy efficient as possible. This is naturally a more challenging environment to reduce emissions, especially considering the smaller size of our plant.

We are also focused on helping our customers reduce their emissions. One of our goals is helping our customers reduce their emissions by 1MT per year by 2026. This is a very material reduction – the equivalent on taking 350,000 cars off the road a year – which we are looking to achieve through manufacturing renewable fuels at our refinery….

