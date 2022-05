ARC Resources Ltd. announces approval of resolutions at annual and general meeting of shareholders

– (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. (“ARC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, ARC’s shareholders approved the following resolutions:

1. Resolution to appoint 11 board members, with 96.01 per cent to 99.80 per cent of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Directors Approval Percentage Withheld Percentage Harold N. Kvisle 96.96% 3.04% Farhad Ahrabi 98.91% 1.09% Carol T. Banducci 99.65% 0.35% David R. Collyer 98.32% 1.68% Susan C. Jones 99.06% 0.94% William J. McAdam 99.71% 0.29% Michael G. McAllister 99.18% 0.82% Marty L. Proctor 96.01% 3.99% M. Jacqueline Sheppard 98.64% 1.36% Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins 99.67% 0.33% Terry M. Anderson 99.80% 0.20%

2. Resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation’s auditors, with 99.68 per cent of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

3. Resolution to accept the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation (“say on pay”), as disclosed in ARC’s 2021 Management Information Circular – Proxy Statement, with 96.68 per cent of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the advisory resolution.

Effective May 6, 2022, Ms. Kathleen O’Neill has retired from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) after 13 years of service. ARC would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to Ms. O’Neill for the guidance and wisdom she provided to the Board and Management during her tenure. With Ms. O’Neill’s retirement, Ms. Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins has assumed the role of Chair of the Audit Committee.

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG performance.

