Suncor Energy Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 9, 2022) – “In the first quarter of 2022, Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) generated the highest quarterly adjusted funds from operations in the company’s history of $4.1 billion, or $2.86 per share, including record adjusted funds from operations from our Oil Sands assets, as commodity prices increased,” said Mark Little, president and chief executive officer. “Our increased cash flows enabled us to reduce net debt by $728 million and return over $1.4 billion of value to shareholders through $827 million in share repurchases and payment of $601 million in dividends.”

Adjusted funds from operations increased to $4.094 billion ($2.86 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.110 billion ($1.39 per common share) in the prior year quarter, with adjusted funds from operations in the first quarter of 2022 more than doubling the prior year quarter on a per share basis. Cash flow provided by operating activities, which includes changes in non-cash working capital, was $3.072 billion ($2.14 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.345 billion ($1.54 per common share) in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted operating earnings increased to $2.755 billion ($1.92 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $746 million ($0.49 per common share) in the prior year quarter. The company had net earnings of $2.949 billion ($2.06 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $821 million ($0.54 per common share) in the prior year quarter.

In the first quarter of 2022, Oil Sands delivered its highest quarterly adjusted funds from operations ( 1 ) on record of $3.414 billion, compared to $1.527 billion in the prior year quarter, supported by strong production from the company’s In Situ assets, including Firebag, which produced its 750 millionth barrel of oil during the quarter, and the ramp-up of production at Fort Hills, allowing the company to capture strong upstream pricing. Combined Oil Sands upgrader utilization was 96% compared to 97% in the prior year quarter.

Refining and Marketing (R&M) generated $1.597 billion in adjusted funds from operations ( 1 ) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.172 billion in the prior year quarter. The first quarter of 2022 included a first-in, first-out (FIFO) inventory valuation gain, including the impact of commodity risk management activities, of $729 million before-tax, compared to $432 million before-tax in the prior year quarter. On a LIFO basis Suncor's refining and marketing gross margin improved nearly 20% compared to the prior year quarter. Refinery utilization in the first quarter of 2022 was 94%, compared to refinery utilization of 92% in the prior year quarter, as the company's Canadian refineries continued to outperform the national refining industry average. ( 2 )

In the first quarter of 2022, the company returned over $1.4 billion of value to its shareholders through $827 million in share repurchases and payment of $601 million of dividends. As at May 6, 2022, since the start of the year, the company has repurchased $1.3 billion of Suncor's common shares, representing approximately 33 million common shares at an average share price of $39.70 per share, or the equivalent of 2.3% of its common shares as at December 31, 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, the company reduced net debtby $728 million, primarily due to an early redemption of its outstanding US$182 million 4.50% notes and increased cash and cash equivalents, after making a significant income tax payment of approximately $1.0 billion during the quarter related to the company’s 2021 income tax expense.

During the first quarter of 2022, in alignment with Suncor’s strategy to maximize value through its core business, the company announced that it is taking steps to optimize its asset portfolio through the planned divestment of its Exploration & Production (E&P) assets in Norway. Subsequent to the quarter, based on interest received in the company’s E&P assets in the U.K., the company is exploring the sale of its entire U.K. portfolio, and has also announced plans to divest its wind and solar assets to focus on areas of energy expansion that are more complementary to its base business, with an emphasis on hydrogen and renewable fuels.

Subsequent to the quarter, Suncor’s Board of Directors (the Board) approved a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, which represents an increase of 12% over the prior quarter dividend and the highest quarterly dividend per share in the company’s history. Also, the Board and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) approved an increase to the company’s normal course issuer bid program (NCIB), to increase the maximum number of common shares the company may repurchase to up to approximately 10% of Suncor’s public float as at January 31, 2022.

Financial Results

Adjusted Operating Earnings

Suncor’s adjusted operating earnings increased to $2.755 billion ($1.92 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $746 million ($0.49 per common share) in the prior year quarter, primarily due to significantly higher crude oil and refined product realizations reflecting the improved business environment in the current quarter. The increase in adjusted operating earnings was partially offset by an increase in royalties and income taxes associated with the improved business environment and increased operating expenses primarily related to a significant increase in commodity costs and share-based compensation expense in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

Net Earnings

Suncor’s net earnings were $2.949 billion ($2.06 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $821 million ($0.54 per common share) in the prior year quarter. In addition to the factors impacting adjusted operating earnings discussed above, net earnings for the first quarter of 2022 included a $146 million unrealized foreign exchange gain on the revaluation of U.S. dollar denominated debt recorded in financing expenses, a $75 million unrealized gain on risk management activities recorded in other income (loss), and a $27 million income tax expense related to the items noted. Net earnings in the prior year quarter included a $196 million unrealized foreign exchange gain on the revaluation of U.S. dollar denominated debt recorded in financing expenses, a $27 million unrealized gain on risk management activities recorded in other income (loss), a restructuring charge of $168 million related to workforce reduction plans recorded in operating, selling and general expenses in the Corporate and Eliminations segment, and a $20 million income tax recovery related to the items noted.

Adjusted Operating Earnings Reconciliation(1)

Three months ended

March 31 ($ millions) 2022 2021 Net earnings 2 949 821 Unrealized foreign exchange gain on U.S. dollar denominated debt (146 ) (196 ) Unrealized gain on risk management activities (75 ) (27 ) Restructuring charge – 168 Income tax expense (recovery) on adjusted operating earnings adjustments 27 (20 ) Adjusted operating earnings(1) 2 755 746

(1) Adjusted operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. All reconciling items are presented on a before-tax basis and adjusted for income taxes in the income tax expense (recovery) on adjusted operating earnings adjustments line. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release.

Adjusted Funds from Operations and Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities

Adjusted funds from operations were $4.094 billion ($2.86 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.110 billion ($1.39 per common share) in the prior year quarter. Adjusted funds from operations were influenced by the same factors impacting adjusted operating earnings noted above. Adjusted funds from operations in the prior year quarter were also impacted by the $168 million before-tax restructuring charge related to workforce reduction plans recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash flow provided by operating activities, which includes changes in non-cash working capital, was $3.072 billion ($2.14 per common share) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.345 billion ($1.54 per common share) in the prior year quarter. In addition to the factors noted above, cash flow provided by operating activities was further impacted by a use of cash associated with the company’s working capital balances in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a source of cash in the prior year quarter. The use of cash in the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in accounts receivable and inventory balances related to the increase in commodity prices through the quarter and the payment of the company’s 2021 income tax expense, partially offset by an increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities and an increase in taxes payable related to the company’s 2022 income tax expense.

Operating Results

Suncor’s total upstream production was 766,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 785,900 boe/d in the prior year quarter.

Total Oil Sands production was 685,700 barrels per day (bbls/d) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 690,600 bbls/d in the prior year quarter, with the first quarter of 2022 reflecting lower production early in the quarter due to the previously disclosed weather-related mining challenges experienced in the region. The company’s net SCO production in the first quarter of 2022 was 515,300 bbls/d, compared to 519,900 bbls/d in the first quarter of 2021, reflecting a combined upgrader utilization rate of 96% compared to 97% in the prior year quarter.

The company’s non-upgraded bitumen production was 170,400 bbls/d in the first quarter of 2022, comparable to 170,700 bbls/d in the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased production at Fort Hills, which was largely offset by decreased saleable bitumen production from the company’s In Situ assets. Production from Fort Hills in the first quarter of 2022 increased to 87,500 bbls/d, compared to 51,200 bbls/d in the prior year quarter, as production ramped up in the quarter. Overall production from the company’s In Situ assets was comparable to the prior year quarter, reflecting strong production in both periods, with the decrease in saleable bitumen production in the current period due to increased Firebag volumes being diverted to upgrading to maximize higher-value SCO production.

The company will commence significant planned turnaround activities at Firebag in the second quarter of 2022, the largest turnaround in Firebag history. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2022, the company will commence planned annual coker maintenance at Oil Sands Base Upgrader 2 and planned maintenance at Fort Hills, and is expected to complete planned maintenance at Syncrude that commenced in the first quarter. Planned maintenance at Syncrude in the first quarter of 2022 included hydrotreating maintenance that was accelerated from later in the year to stagger coker and hydrotreating maintenance, which is expected to optimize full-year production at Syncrude.

“Following the weather-related impacts early in the quarter, our Oil Sands assets delivered solid production in the first quarter, and we accelerated Syncrude hydrotreating maintenance in order to optimize full-year production, positioning us well for the remainder of the year,” said Little. “In the downstream business, refinery utilization was 94% in the first quarter as our Canadian refineries continue to outperform the national refining industry average.”

E&P produced 80,400 boe/d during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 95,300 boe/d in the prior year quarter. The decrease in production was primarily due to the absence of production from the Golden Eagle Area Development, as the sale of the company’s working interest in the asset was completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, and natural declines, partially offset by liftings in Libya in the first quarter of 2022 compared to no liftings in Libya in the prior year quarter.

Refinery crude throughput increased to 436,500 bbls/d and refinery utilization was 94% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 428,400 bbls/d and 92% in the prior year quarter, reflecting improved refined product demand and a strategic build in product inventory in advance of upcoming turnaround activities, partially offset by maintenance that occurred late in the current period, including maintenance that was accelerated into the first quarter from the second quarter. Refined product sales in the first quarter of 2022 increased to 551,900 bbls/d, compared to 548,100 bbls/d in the prior year quarter. Domestic demand for diesel has improved compared to 2019 levels, however, gasoline demand continues to lag behind the comparable 2019 levels. The company will undergo planned turnaround maintenance at its refineries in the second quarter of 2022.

The company’s total operating, selling and general expenses were $3.088 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.900 billion in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to a significant increase in commodity costs, primarily driven by increased natural gas prices, and increased share-based compensation expenses in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was also due to costs associated with increased production at Fort Hills and increased maintenance costs in the current period relative to the prior year quarter, partially offset by increased costs in the prior year quarter relating to a restructuring charge associated with the company’s workforce reduction plans. The company’s exposure to higher natural gas costs is partially mitigated by revenue from power sales that is recorded in operating revenues.

Strategy Update

Delivering competitive and sustainable returns to shareholders is a top priority of the company. Critically important to the delivery of this priority is the company’s ability to execute on its near-term plans, including a relentless focus to operate in a safe, reliable, cost-efficient and environmentally responsible manner, while optimizing the company’s asset portfolio to maximize value from its core integrated assets.

During the first quarter of 2022, in alignment with Suncor’s strategy to maximize value through its core business, the company announced that it is taking steps to optimize its asset portfolio through the planned divestment of its E&P assets in Norway. Suncor has initiated the disposition process of its Norway assets, with an expected close later this year. Subsequent to the quarter, based on interest received in the company’s E&P assets in the U.K., the company is exploring the sale of its entire U.K. portfolio, and has also announced plans to divest its wind and solar assets to focus on areas of energy expansion that are more complementary to its base business, with an emphasis on hydrogen, renewable fuels and an ongoing participation in low-carbon power. The company has commenced the sale process of its wind and solar assets and expects a sale to close within the next twelve months. Proceeds from the disposition of assets will be used to support the company’s capital allocation framework.

With the company’s increased focus on hydrogen, renewable fuels and low-carbon power, Suncor remains committed to accelerating its progress towards its strategic objective of becoming a net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions company by 2050. The company plans to continue to pursue highly economic investments in areas that are complementary to its base business, including replacing its coke-fired boilers with a lower-emissions cogeneration facility at Oil Sands Base and accelerating commercial-scale deployment of carbon capture technology. Other targeted activities include partnering with ATCO on a project to build a world-scale hydrogen facility in Alberta and deploying next-generation renewable fuel technologies. The company expects that the disciplined decisions to adjust and streamline its portfolio will improve its competitiveness and resiliency by allowing it to capitalize on its strengths, competitive advantages and resources.

“Safety and operational excellence are foundational to our business and we are continuing to implement changes to strengthen our accountability and performance in these areas,” said Little. “We are also sharpening our focus on our base business and areas complementary to our base business, which will drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

The company is steadfast in its commitment to capital discipline and expects to achieve its targeted annual capital expenditures of $4.7 billion in 2022, with a capital program heavily focused on the safety, long-term reliability and efficiency of the company’s operations. Economic investment capital will continue to be focused on advancing projects and investments that are expected to enhance value within the company’s existing integrated asset base and accelerate the company’s progress towards its emissions reductions targets, including digital technologies, production decline mitigation and the cogeneration facility at Oil Sands Base. In E&P Canada, economic investment in the Terra Nova Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading facility related to the Asset Life Extension Project is ongoing and the asset is on track to sail back to Canada for a safe return to operations before the end of 2022.

Suncor continues to execute on its digital transformation and is implementing new digital technologies across the enterprise, such as digital mine optimization and core business systems, that are expected to reduce the company’s cost structure while improving safety, performance and reliability. The company expects to achieve an additional $400 million of incremental free funds flow in 2022, building on the incremental $465 million achieved in 2021, primarily driven by the implementation of digital, process and technology initiatives.

Suncor remains focused on safely increasing the reliability, utilization and integration of its assets, while continuing efforts to sustainably reduce controllable costs, including optimizing transfers on the interconnecting pipelines between Oil Sands Base and Syncrude. As operator of the Syncrude asset, the company continues to progress towards realizing $100 million of annual gross synergies for the joint venture owners in 2022, with an additional $200 million of annual gross synergies expected to be realized through 2023-2024.

The company is committed to allocating excess funds in accordance with its capital allocation framework, maximizing returns to its shareholders and strengthening its balance sheet. In the first quarter of 2022, the company returned over $1.4 billion of value to its shareholders through $827 million in share repurchases and payment of $601 million of dividends. The company also reduced net debt by $728 million in the first quarter of 2022, reaching net debt levels of $15.4 billion, nearly achieving its 2025 targeted net debt range of $12-$15 billion. In the current business environment, the company expects to achieve the lower end of its 2025 targeted net debt range during the second half of 2022.

A combination of operational improvements and strong market conditions over the past year have driven stronger free funds flow than the scenario presented at Suncor’s 2021 Investor Day. This has enabled the company to significantly increase shareholder returns and the pace of debt repayment, and as a result, the company plans to accelerate its capital allocation plan. Looking ahead, management plans to continue to allocate excess funds equally towards debt repayment and share buybacks until net debt levels have reduced to $12 billion. Then, the company expects to allocate excess funds 75% towards share buybacks and 25% towards debt repayment. Once the company’s net debt balance is at its $9 billion floor, the company expects to allocate excess funds fully towards shareholder returns.

Subsequent to the quarter, consistent with Suncor’s strategy to maximize shareholder returns and accelerate its capital allocation plan, the Board approved an increase to the company’s quarterly dividend to $0.47 per share and to its NCIB, to repurchase up to approximately 10% of Suncor’s public float as at January 31, 2022. Both the dividend per share and the NCIB program represent the highest in the company’s history.

Corporate Guidance

Suncor has updated its full-year business environment outlook assumptions for Brent Sullom Voe from US$84.00/bbl to US$101.00/bbl, WTI at Cushing from US$80.00/bbl to US$97.00/bbl, WCS at Hardisty from US$68.00/bbl to US$84.00/bbl, New York Harbor 2-1-1 crack from US$24.00/bbl to US$38.00/bbl and AECO-C Spot from $3.75/GJ to $6.10/GJ due to improvements in key forward curve pricing for the remainder of the year. As well, Suncor has updated its Cdn$/US$ exchange rate outlook from 0.80 to 0.78.

The company has also updated its cash operating costs per barrel guidance ranges, with the increased ranges attributed primarily to increased commodity costs. As a result, Oil Sands operations cash operating costs per barrel have been updated from $25.00 – $28.00 to $27.00 – $30.00, Fort Hills cash operating costs per barrel have been updated from $23.00 – $27.00 to $25.00 – $28.00 and Syncrude cash operating costs per barrel have been updated from $31.00 – $34.00 to $33.00 – $36.00. In addition, Fort Hills Crown royalties have been updated from 3%-5% to 5%-7%, Syncrude Crown royalties have been updated from 16%-19% to 20%-23% and East Coast Canada Crown royalties have been updated from 12%-16% to 13%-17%, with the increase in royalty rates attributed to higher forecasted benchmark prices.

As a result of these updates, the full-year current income tax expense range has increased from $2.1 billion – $2.4 billion to $4.0 billion – $4.3 billion.

For further details and advisories regarding Suncor’s 2022 corporate guidance, see www.suncor.com/guidance.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Subsequent to the first quarter of 2022, Suncor received approval from the TSX to amend its existing NCIB effective as of the close of markets on May 11, 2022, to increase the maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased in the period beginning February 8, 2022, and ending February 7, 2023, from 71,650,000 common shares, or approximately 5% of Suncor’s issued and outstanding common shares as at January 31, 2022, to 143,500,000, or approximately 10% of Suncor’s public float as at January 31, 2022. No other terms of the NCIB have been amended.

Between February 8, 2022, and May 6, 2022, and pursuant to the NCIB, Suncor has already repurchased approximately $1.041 billion of common shares on the open market. Pursuant to the NCIB (as amended), Suncor has agreed that it will not purchase more than 143,500,000 common shares, of which 25,432,000 common shares have already been purchased between February 8, 2022, and May 6, 2022.

The actual number of common shares that may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Suncor. Suncor believes that, depending on the trading price of its common shares and other relevant factors, purchasing its own shares represents an attractive investment opportunity and is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. The company does not expect the decision to allocate cash to repurchase shares will affect its long-term strategy.