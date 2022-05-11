i3 Energy PLC announces dividend increase & June 2022 dividend declaration

EASTLEIGH, UK – i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.

Dividend Increase

i3 is pleased to announce that due to the ongoing exceptional performance of its production assets, positive results from the initial phase of its 2022 development drilling programme, and continuing commodity price strength and the resultant positive impact on our cash flow projections, the Company has decided to increase the minimum dividend to be paid in 2022 by 25% from £11.827mm to £14.784mm. The increase will be implemented by increasing the monthly dividend.

Monthly Dividend

i3 announces its June 2022 dividend totalling £1.6052 million and confirms the following:

Dividend: 0.1425 pence/share

Ex-Dividend Date: 19 May 2022

Record Date: 20 May 2022

Payment date: 10 Jun 2022

Payment to shareholders holding their shares on the TSX will be made in Canadian dollars using the exchange rate from the Bank of England at close on the Dividend announcement date, 11 May 2022.

