TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces first quarter 2022 financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as “anticipate”, “strengthened”, “confidence”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. In particular, forward-looking information and statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to, the Company’s estimated 2022 capital spending in Egypt and Canada, including the capital spending to be allocated to each well; the Company’s anticipated 2022 capital budget; the Company’s anticipated 2022 production, including the allocation of such production between development and exploration wells and other spending; the Company’s anticipated exit production rates; the Company’s expectations that it will increase investments and growth in Egypt and Canada; the Company’s, strategy and focus in 2022, including the drilling of wells and growing production; the Company’s plans to maximize free cash flow, to increase the Company’s production base and return to shareholder distributions; the number of and location of wells to be drilled by the Company in 2022 and the anticipated timing thereof; the focus of the Egypt 2022 capital program; the ability of the Company’s long-lead capital items to provide continuity into 2023; and other matters.

Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release include the payment of dividends, including the timing and amount thereof, and the Company’s intention to declare and pay dividends in the future under its current dividend policy. Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company’s dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time will be dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements for the Company’s operations and the execution of its strategy, ongoing production maintenance, growth through acquisitions, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures and anticipated business development capital, payment irregularity in Egypt, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Further, the ability of the Company to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the liquidity and solvency tests contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause TransGlobe’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, TransGlobe.

In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, anticipated production volumes; the timing of drilling wells and mobilizing drilling rigs; the number of wells to be drilled; the Company’s ability to obtain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the regulatory framework governing royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which the Company conducts and will conduct its business; future capital expenditures to be made by the Company; future sources of funding for the Company’s capital programs; geological and engineering estimates in respect of the Company’s reserves and resources; the geography of the areas in which the Company is conducting exploration and development activities; current commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; future exchange rates; the price of oil; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future operating costs; uninterrupted access to areas of TransGlobe’s operations and infrastructure; recoverability of reserves and future production rates; that TransGlobe will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that TransGlobe’s conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that TransGlobe will have the ability to develop its properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated as described herein; that the estimates of TransGlobe’s reserves and resource volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects; the Company’s estimated 2022 capital spending and production will be as anticipated and allocated in the manner described herein and other matters.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or information include, among other things, operating and/or drilling costs are higher than anticipated; unforeseen changes in the rate of production from TransGlobe’s oil and gas properties; changes in price of crude oil and natural gas; adverse technical factors associated with exploration, development, production or transportation of TransGlobe’s crude oil reserves; changes or disruptions in the political or fiscal regimes in TransGlobe’s areas of activity; changes in tax, energy or other laws or regulations; changes in significant capital expenditures; delays or disruptions in production due to shortages of skilled manpower equipment or materials; economic fluctuations; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities; volatility in market prices for oil; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to negotiate the terms of contracts with counterparties; failure of counterparties to perform under the terms of their contracts; the Company’s 2022 production in Egypt and Canada will be less than anticipated; the Company’s exit production rates will be less than anticipated; the Company will not increase investments and growth in Egypt and Canada; the Company will successfully drill less than the number of wells that it anticipates; the Company will be unable to maximize free cash flow and increase the Company’s production base; the Company does not pay dividends in the future; the amount and allocation of 2022 capital spending disclosed herein will be different than anticipated; the Company’s drilling plans and the anticipated timing thereof will be different than as disclosed herein; the Company’s long-lead capital items will not provide continuity into 2023; the netback generated by the Company’s Eastern Desert acreage will be less than anticipated; the netback generated in Canada is less than anticipated; and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please consult TransGlobe’s public filings at www.sedar.com and www.sec.goedgar.shtml for further, more detailed information concerning these matters, including additional risks related to TransGlobe’s business.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Mr. Ron Hornseth, B.Sc., General Manager – Canada for TransGlobe Energy Corporation, and a qualified person as defined in the Guidance Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange, has reviewed the technical information contained in this report. Mr. Hornseth is a professional engineer who obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (“APEGA”) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (“SPE”) and has over 20 years’ experience in oil and gas.

This news release contains a number of oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate TransGlobe’s operating results; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of TransGlobe and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Management of TransGlobe uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide securityholders with measures to compare TransGlobe’s operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this news release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Boes may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A Boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 MCF: 1 Bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl barrels bbls/d barrels per day Mbbls/d thousand barrels per day Mbbls thousand barrels boe barrel of oil equivalent boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day Mboe/d thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day MMbtu One million British thermal units Mcf thousand cubic feet Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day NGL Natural Gas Liquids

Financial Measures Advisories

TransGlobe’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto (the “financial statements”) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022, are available on TransGlobe’s website at www.trans-globe.com and under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The disclosure under the section “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in TransGlobe’s MD&A as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is incorporated by reference into this news release.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout the MD&A and in other materials disclosed by the Company, TransGlobe employs certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net earnings (loss), cash flow from operating activities, and cash flow used in investing activities, as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Capital Expenditures

TransGlobe uses capital expenditures to measure its capital investments compared to the Company’s annual capital budgeted expenditures. The Company’s capital budget excludes the accounting impact of any accrual changes. The most directly comparable measure under IFRS is cash flow used in investing activities. The table below details the composition of capital expenditures and its reconciliation to cash flow used in investing activities.

Three Months Ended March 31 ($000s) 2022 2021 Net cash used in investing activities (8,819 ) (1,082 ) Changes in non-cash working capital (30 ) (1,825 ) Capital expenditures (8,849 ) (2,907 )

2022 2021 2020 ($000s) Q-1 Q-4 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Q-4 Q-3 Q-2 Net cash used in investing activities (8,819 ) (9,082 ) (5,982 ) (3,075 ) (1,082 ) (1,254 ) (2,320 ) (2,823 ) Changes in non-cash working capital (30 ) 388 (5,642 ) (522 ) (1,825 ) 1,000 1,883 1,594 Capital expenditures (8,849 ) (8,694 ) (11,624 ) (3,597 ) (2,907 ) (254 ) (437 ) (1,229 )

Funds flow from operations

TransGlobe uses funds flow from operations to measure the Company’s ability to generate the necessary funds to maintain production at current levels, enable future growth through capital investment and repay debt. Management believes that such a measure provides an insightful assessment of TransGlobe’s operations on a continuing basis by eliminating certain non-cash charges. The most directly comparable measure under IFRS is cash flow generated by operating activities. The tables below details the composition of funds flow from operations and its reconciliation to cash flow generated by operating activities.

Three Months Ended March 31 ($000s) 2022 2021 Net cash used in operating activities (23,782 ) (3,940 ) Changes in non-cash working capital 50,913 4,021 Funds flow from operations1 27,131 81

1 Funds flow from operations does not include interest costs. Interest expense is included in financing costs on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss). Cash interest paid is reported as a financing activity on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows.

2022 2021 2020 ($000s) Q-1 Q-4 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Q-4 Q-3 Q-2 Net cash (used in) generated by operating activities (23,782 ) (1,956 ) 27,026 23,832 (3,940 ) 14,180 (3,349 ) 24,551 Changes in non-cash working capital 50,913 17,225 (14,645 ) (6,732 ) 4,021 (6,978 ) 3,672 (27,315 ) Funds flow from operations1 27,131 15,269 12,381 17,100 81 7,202 323 (2,764 )

1 Funds flow from operations does not include interest costs. Interest expense is included in financing costs on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss). Cash interest paid is reported as a financing activity on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows.

Netback

Netback is a measure of operating results and is computed as petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties (all government interests, net of income taxes), production and operating expenses, current taxes and selling costs. The Company’s netbacks include sales and associated costs of production from inventoried crude oil sold during the period. Royalties and taxes associated with inventoried crude oil are recognized in the financial statements at the time of production. As a result, netbacks fluctuate depending on the timing of entitlement crude oil sales. Management believes that netback is a useful supplemental measure to analyze operating performance and provide an indication of the results generated by the Company’s principal business activities prior to the consideration of other income and expenses. Netback does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Refer to the “Netback” section of this MD&A which includes the most directly comparable GAAP measure, petroleum and natural gas sales.

Non-GAAP financial ratios

Netback per boe

TransGlobe calculates netback per boe as netback divided by average daily production. Netback is a non-GAAP financial measure component of netback per boe. Management believes that netback per boe is a key industry performance measure of operational efficiency and one that provides investors with information that is also commonly presented by other crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s netback per boe is disclosed in the “Netback” section within this MD&A.

Funds flow from operations per share

TransGlobe presents funds flow from operations per share by dividing funds flow from operations by the Company’s diluted or basic weighted average common shares outstanding. Funds flow from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that funds flow per share provides investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder’s equity position.

Supplementary Financial Measures

“Average realized sales price” is comprised of total petroleum and natural gas sales, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

“DD&A expense per boe” is comprised of DD&A expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

“G&A expense per boe” is comprised of G&A expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

“Production and operating expenses per boe” is comprised of production and operating expenses, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

“Royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue” is comprised of royalties and current taxes, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s petroleum and natural gas sales.

“Royalties and taxes per boe” is comprised of royalties and current taxes, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

“Selling costs per bbl” is comprised of selling costs, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

“Working capital” is a supplementary financial measure that is comprised of current assets less current liabilities, as determined in accordance with IFRS.

Production Disclosure

Production Summary (WI before royalties and taxes): April – 22 Q1 – 22 Q4 – 21 Q3 – 21 Q2 – 21 Q1 – 21 Egypt (bbls/d) 10,043 10,090 10,065 11,276 10,727 10,238 Eastern Desert of Egypt (bbls/d) 9,967 10,038 9,770 10,653 9,917 10,052 Heavy Crude (bbls/d) 9,360 9,404 9,225 10,014 9,736 9,419 Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d) 607 634 545 639 181 633 Western Desert of Egypt (bbls/d) 76 52 295 623 810 186 Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d) 76 52 295 623 810 186 Canada (boe/d) 1,537 2,356 2,698 2,066 2,350 1,983 Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d) 505 821 1,176 601 687 564 Natural Gas (Mcf/d) 3,104 4,598 4,832 4,734 4,834 4,259 Associated Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/d) 514 768 716 677 857 710 Total (boe/d) 11,580 12,446 12,763 13,342 13,077 12,221

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow-focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

