Canada’s weekly rig count down 5 to 92

Canada averaged 92 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 43% are drilling for natural gas, 47% are drilling for oil, 1% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 82% in Alberta, 3% in Saskatchewan, 7% in BC, and 8% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, and Akita Drilling with 7%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.