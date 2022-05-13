Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. announces results of directors vote

CALGARY, Alberta – Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) (“Peyto“) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 23, 2022 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto’s annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held today, May 12, 2022. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee Outcome

of Vote Votes For Votes

Withheld Donald Gray Michael MacBean Brian Davis Darren Gee Gregory Fletcher John W. Rossall Kathy Turgeon Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected 61,491,660 86,456,927 86,665,866 94,018,667 55,480,056 82,719,644 86,046,656 35,237,345 10,272,078 10,063,139 2,710,338 41,248,949 14,009,361 10,682,349