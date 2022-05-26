Rubellite Energy Inc. announces election of directors

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Rubellite:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Susan L. Riddell Rose 32,796,061 99.913 28,632 0.087 Holly A. Benson 32,821,053 99.989 3,640 0.011 Tamara L. MacDonald 32,821,061 99.989 3,632 0.011 Ryan A. Shay 32,811,496 99.960 13,197 0.040 Bruce C. Shultz 32,811,496 99.960 13,197 0.040

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

About Rubellite