Rubellite Energy Inc. announces election of directors

Election of Directors
Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Rubellite:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Susan L. Riddell Rose
|
32,796,061
|
99.913
|
28,632
|
0.087
|
Holly A. Benson
|
32,821,053
|
99.989
|
3,640
|
0.011
|
Tamara L. MacDonald
|
32,821,061
|
99.989
|
3,632
|
0.011
|
Ryan A. Shay
|
32,811,496
|
99.960
|
13,197
|
0.040
|
Bruce C. Shultz
|
32,811,496
|
99.960
|
13,197
|
0.040
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
About Rubellite
Rubellite is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.