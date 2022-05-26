BOE Report

Rubellite Energy Inc. announces election of directors

CALGARY, AB – Rubellite Energy Inc. (“Rubellite” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 22, 2022 were elected as directors of Rubellite. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Rubellite:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Susan L. Riddell Rose

32,796,061

99.913

28,632

0.087

Holly A. Benson

32,821,053

99.989

3,640

0.011

Tamara L. MacDonald

32,821,061

99.989

3,632

0.011

Ryan A. Shay

32,811,496

99.960

13,197

0.040

Bruce C. Shultz

32,811,496

99.960

13,197

0.040

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

About Rubellite

Rubellite is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

 

 

 