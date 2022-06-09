Perpetual Energy Inc. announces expanded credit facility

CALGARY, AB – Perpetual Energy Inc. (“Perpetual” or the “Company”) announced today that the semi-annual borrowing base redetermination of the Company’s first lien credit facility has been completed and the previous $17.0 million borrowing limit has been increased to $30.0 million with an initial term to May 31, 2023 and which which may be extended for a further twelve months to May 31, 2024 subject to lender approval. If not extended by May 31, 2023, all outstanding advances would be repayable on May 31, 2024. The next semi-annual borrow base redetermination is scheduled on or before November 30, 2022.