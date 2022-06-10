Hemisphere Energy announces AGM results

Vancouver, British Columbia – Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV: HME) (OTCQX: HMENF) (“Hemisphere” or the “Company”) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held Tuesday June 09, 2022.

A total of 18,667,159 common shares were voted, representing 18.50 percent of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the board of directors and management. All six individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, as set out below.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD % VOTES FOR Charles O’Sullivan 18,660,355 6,804 99.96 Don Simmons 18,660,355 6,804 99.96 Frank Borowicz 18,660,355 6,804 99.96 Bruce McIntyre 17,532,781 1,134,378 93.92 Gregg Vernon 18,657,615 9,544 99.95 Richard Wyman 18,660,355 6,804 99.96

Shareholders voted in favour of appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the Directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, as well as approved the Company stock option plan.