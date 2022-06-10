BOE Report

Hemisphere Energy announces AGM results

Vancouver, British Columbia – Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV: HME) (OTCQX: HMENF) (“Hemisphere” or the “Company”) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held Tuesday June 09, 2022.

A total of 18,667,159 common shares were voted, representing 18.50 percent of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the board of directors and management. All six individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, as set out below.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD % VOTES FOR
Charles O’Sullivan 18,660,355 6,804 99.96
Don Simmons 18,660,355 6,804 99.96
Frank Borowicz 18,660,355 6,804 99.96
Bruce McIntyre 17,532,781 1,134,378 93.92
Gregg Vernon 18,657,615 9,544 99.95
Richard Wyman 18,660,355 6,804 99.96

Shareholders voted in favour of appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the Directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, as well as approved the Company stock option plan.

 

About Hemisphere Energy Corporation
Hemisphere is a Canadian oil company focused on maximizing value per share growth with the sustainable development of its high netback, low decline conventional heavy oil assets through water and polymer flood enhanced recovery methods. Hemisphere trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol “HME” and on the OTCQX Venture Marketplace under the symbol “HMENF”.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hemisphereenergy.ca to view its corporate presentation or contact:

Don Simmons, President & Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@hemisphereenergy.ca; Telephone: (604) 685-9255

 

 