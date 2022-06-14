The little blue box that saves a lot of green

As we move further into the future of optimization and new technologies, some things remain the same. Stuffing box packing can still leak over time, and polished rods still wear from friction.

This is the easiest “New Blue” way to save some green in a world where it’s all about saving the environment. Green on the ground and green in the bank.

The JK Junior Containment was invented & designed by Mr. Jayson King of Corning, Sask.

King is also the inventor and owner of JK Containments at www.jkcontainments.com.

King has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry from owning his own crew truck to lease consulting. In 2008, King decided he needed to invent something to help ensure the future of the industry by lessening its impact on the environment. From that came the first Blue Box, the JK Containment Unit.

JK Containments are a one-piece portable tank containment unit that comes in 2 sizes and are easily moved from site to site with little ground preparation.

King, designed the JK Containments to eliminate the need for liners used in the pin together style containments. His biggest concern was where do the liners go after they’re used. The JK Containments has no liner and is the most environmentally friendly tank containment on the market and can be used over and over for years to come.

The JK Junior Containment is a new innovative wellhead containment that is patented in 6 countries and has been tested and trialled on various types of wells. It is that extra added insurance to keep your wellhead cleaner and the oil going where it should.

The self-lubricating, wick design keeps the polished rod and packing cooler and lubricated than the regular style containment units. It has a narrower seal on the lid which doesn’t eliminate but cuts down on the rain and snow moisture from filling up the body of the unit. The newer design also has an O-ring on the base of the unit to further lessen the possibility of leaks.

The JK Junior Containment comes standard with a 1005E Norriseal High Level Shutdown Switch which will shut down the well if there is a packing blowout or rod failure. There are 2 – 2” site glasses installed for easy monitoring of oil level & a 1” valve to drain the unit as required or prior to workovers. It also adapts to most stuffing boxes and pumpjack designs in the industry.

The JK Junior Containment also has the capacity to carry the weight of the rod string during pump/rod changes. When the inner and outer rod stools are in line the rod string can be set onto the JK Junior Containment. It can hold over 100,000 lbs of weight.

JK Junior uses a specific paint that is designed for oil and gas industry use and can withstand the harmful effects of the environment and daily wear and tear.

The JK Junior Containment is easily installed on the wellhead. Check out our installation video featuring the owner, Jayson King on either our website : www.jkjunior.com or our YouTube video

The JK Junior Containment is the new and blue way in which we can help keep our oil and gas industry on top of its environmental game.

For more information contact our sales team at 306-421-4026