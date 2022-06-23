Corporate Calgary’s Executive Stampede Party Is Almost Sold Out!

THE 2022 CALGARY STAMPEDE IS ALMOST HERE
CALGARY’S LEGENDARY STAMPEDE PARTY IS 90% SOLD!
CORPORATE CALGARY’S EXECUTIVE STAMPEDE PARTY
The One & Only…BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST
Networking & Hosting Clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious venues in downtown Calgary!
(Tuesday, July 12, 2022 @ Westin Calgary)
2022 BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST:
TUESDAY BREAKFAST: WESTIN CALGARY breakfast (Celebrating 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the LARGEST Corporate Stampede Party – July 12, 2022.
$139 Tier 2 Individual Ticket
$550 Bootleggin’ 4 Pack (Includes 4 tickets)
$850 Half Table Package – (Includes 6 tickets)
$1695 for a Table of 12
$2050 Corporate Table Package – (Includes 15 Tickets)
Thank You to BOE REPORT as well as all of our sponsors including our 2022 Title Sponsors:
SEMERRA & PHOENIX ENERGY SERVICES INC.
for their incredible support of the breakfasts!
OUR 2022 HEADLINERS:
U.S. Country Star and Actress from ABC’s Hit Comedy TV Show, The Goldbergs & The Masked Singer:
HAYLEY ORRANTIA aka “Erica Goldberg”
CCMA Winner & NBC’s Songland Season 2 Winner for “Champagne Night”:
MADELINE MERLO
WWE Hall of Famer & Canada’s Walk of Fame Inductee:
BRET “THE HITMAN” HART
ABOUT THE BREAKFASTS:
-Enjoy beverages, VIP Breakfast and bus transportation with VIP entry to the After Party hosted at the Whiskey Rose Saloon & Stampede Tent!
-The breakfasts run from 8am-1pm with after party that follows including bus transportation to the after party.
-After party concerts feature CCMA winners:
- Bobby Wills (Afternoon Concert)
- Madeline Merlo (Evening Concert)
BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S EXECUTIVE STAMPEDE PARTY!
