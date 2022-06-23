Corporate Calgary’s Executive Stampede Party Is Almost Sold Out!

THE 2022 CALGARY STAMPEDE IS ALMOST HERE

The One & Only…BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST

Networking & Hosting Clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious venues in downtown Calgary!

(Tuesday, July 12, 2022 @ Westin Calgary)

TUESDAY BREAKFAST : WESTIN CALGARY breakfast (Celebrating 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the LARGEST Corporate Stampede Party – July 12, 2022.

$139 Tier 2 Individual Ticket

$550 Bootleggin’ 4 Pack (Includes 4 tickets)

$850 Half Table Package – (Includes 6 tickets)

$1695 for a Table of 12

$2050 Corporate Table Package – (Includes 15 Tickets)

Thank You to BOE REPORT as well as all of our sponsors including our 2022 Title Sponsors:

SEMERRA & PHOENIX ENERGY SERVICES INC.

for their incredible support of the breakfasts!

OUR 2022 HEADLINERS:

U.S. Country Star and Actress from ABC’s Hit Comedy TV Show, The Goldbergs & The Masked Singer:

HAYLEY ORRANTIA aka “Erica Goldberg”

CCMA Winner & NBC’s Songland Season 2 Winner for “Champagne Night”:

MADELINE MERLO

WWE Hall of Famer & Canada’s Walk of Fame Inductee:

BRET “THE HITMAN” HART

ABOUT THE BREAKFASTS :

-Enjoy beverages, VIP Breakfast and bus transportation with VIP entry to the After Party hosted at the Whiskey Rose Saloon & Stampede Tent!

-The breakfasts run from 8am-1pm with after party that follows including bus transportation to the after party.

-After party concerts feature CCMA winners:

Bobby Wills (Afternoon Concert)

Madeline Merlo (Evening Concert)

