No plans for extraordinary EU summit on gas prices in July

Russian oil well

There are no plans at the moment to hold an extraordinary summit of European Union leaders in July to discuss ways to deal with rising gas prices, an EU official said on Friday.

“There are no plans,” the official said when asked about reports on a possible extra summit next month.

The official said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had suggested a July summit on Thursday, in internal meetings with EU leaders, to discuss a proposal to cap prices on Russian gas.

Another EU official, however, said some EU leaders were considering the option to hold an extra summit in July to talk about broader economic issues.