PrairieSky Royalty announces conference call for Q2 2022 results

CALGARY, Alberta – PrairieSky will release its Q2 2022 results on Monday, July 18, 2022 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s Q2 2022 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management’s discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participants registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0ab01818277e447da41c1f36b21bb3e8