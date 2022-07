OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria

The United Arab Emirates wants a more stable oil market and will abide by decisions made by OPEC+, the diplomatic adviser to UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Anwar Gargash said Abu Dhabi would back any accord between Saudi Arabia and the United Sates if a deal is agreed during President Joe Biden’s visit to the kingdom this week.