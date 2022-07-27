Developing & managing a digital strategy for industrial and energy companies

Developing and managing a digital strategy is an essential part of executing successful sales and marketing business operations, but many industrial and other business-to-business companies struggle with digital marketing and advertising.

Developing & Managing a Digital Strategy:

Determining what goals you want to accomplish from your digital marketing strategy is the first step in developing your digital marketing strategy. Whether you want to use digital marketing as a branding opportunity, improve communication to current and prospective customers through thought leadership, or you are looking for potential lead and demand generation.

Management of a digital strategy involves focusing on the key activities that are necessary to generate a return on investment from your marketing activities and ensuring effective lead follow-up and nurturing to turn top of the funnel leads generated from marketing into sales opportunities. Managing this strategy requires dedicated internal resources such as time, personnel, and expertise to be successful.

Once the campaign has been planned out thoroughly and has been executed, the next step is continuous monitoring and measurement of overall results. Reviewing the data provides valuable insights into what can be improved moving forwards. Continuous optimization is a key to success in managing a successful digital strategy. Unlike traditional marketing, this can be a substantial competitive advantage, as traditional marketing is very difficult to measure, and therefore difficult to manage.

There are multitudes of technologies that are available to help reach marketing efforts, although if the technology is not utilized by internal staff, then the technology will not have the intended effect. Any technology that is used needs to be used to promote the digital marketing strategy you wish to achieve, if technology does not assist in generating awareness, credibility, leads, and ultimately revenue it won’t help to improve marketing ROI.

Working cohesively together, developing and managing a digital strategy allows for long-term business growth and marketing ROI, that can be scalable to any size of the market you are looking to engage, whether that market is local to your business or global.

Issues for Industrial and Energy Companies:

Industrial and Energy companies are aware of the importance of a digital strategy, but can often have issues in executing their goals which can lead to the strategy’s abandonment.

There are many reasons why a company will have said issues, but a common reason would be that they simply aren’t seeing the results directly impacting sales. While an industrial energy company may try things such as Google Ads or social media which may generate brand awareness or clicks, campaigns typically result in minimal conversions that do not seem to directly impact the bottom line. Sales cycles can be long in industrial and energy sectors so having tools that can ascertain impact are key to success.

Having necessary internal resources is also key to managing the digital strategy and another reason why there may be underlying issues. Marketing requires continuous work through monitoring and adjusting to ensure results. Having internal staff who are able to take on this role can be difficult for someone without extensive background knowledge, and hiring someone to exclusively manage and operate the digital strategy can be costly.

Need Help Developing and Managing a Digital Strategy?

ActiveConversion is home to leading digital marketing experts who have helped hundreds of energy and industrial companies reach their goals.

ActiveConversion offers the ongoing help of experienced experts who are available to use on a fractional basis to optimize your sales and marketing using technology and best practices. At a fraction of the cost of hiring, equipment, and training, you can receive a managed program to ensure success and allow your sales team to do what they do best – present and close deals.

Find out more here: http://activeconversion.com/managed-services/