Enerchem is your go-to solution for hydrocarbon fluids production.

Enerchem is a Western Canadian-based manufacturer of hydrocarbon fluids servicing oil and gas drilling, completions, and production. Enerchem refines specialty aviation fuels, kerosene, heating oil, and marine fuels.

Enerchem’s strategy is driven by leveraging the highest quality assets & integrated footprint, which is developed within our multiple production facilities in Alberta, Canada. Our Enerchem team provides a superior product and quality assurance for customer satisfaction.

Enerchem is proudly manufacturing the following products:

Drillsol Plus

Fracsol

Waxsol

Xysol

Superlites

Jet A

Jet B

Kerosene

Heating Oil

RMG 380

Lean Oil / Sponge Oil

Enerchem Competitive advantage:

Enerchem has a customer-focused approach and willing to work with you to meet your needs, including delivering our hydrocarbon fluids solution directly to your location.

Enerchem’s unique product Drillsol Plus™ is a refined crude extract which is used in a wide range of manufactured products. Drillsol Plus™ is primarily used in oil-based drilling fluids to help provide solutions for most wellbore challenges faced in North America. Drillsol Plus™ is an exceptionally clean, light oil that carries lower Sulphur and BTEX content than other Middle Distillates.

Working with our clients, we can blend flow-back production with Drillsol Plus™ base oil to reduce costs for long-term production. Enerchem manufacturing facilities are capable of customizing properties of the drilling base oil to either develop or modify the Drillsol Plus™ product to meet the operator’s needs. Innovation and creating custom solutions to help customers succeed is Enerchem’s goal!

Enerchem:

Enerchem International Inc. has been in operation, manufacturing hydrocarbon-based fluids, for 30 years in Western Canada. Enerchem is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrogas Energy Corporation. Petrogas is an indirect subsidiary of AltaGas Ltd. AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that connects NGLs and natural gas to domestic and global markets.

