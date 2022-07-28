Well of the week selects – Waterton

We were driving through southern Alberta a couple of weeks ago on our way from Writing-on-Stone to Beaver Mines. It was beautiful seeing the mountains rise up from the prairies. But you didn’t click on the link to read about that view. It has been described many times before by better writers. But it seeing the looming mountains of the Lewis Range brought to mind the Waterton Gas Field.

The 1W0/12-09-003-30W4/00 well is worthy of being a Petro Ninja – Enlighten Geoscience Well of the Week as one of the top 5 cumulative gas producers with a total of over 321 bcf. Even more amazing is the number of 50 bcf+ wells along the Foothills trend from Highway 3 south to the Canada/USA border. A number of these giant wells are closely offset along the same structure.

Thinking back to when I worked the Foothills, I recall other structures with similar morphologies south of the border. Is there another Waterton field just south of the border in the Lewis and Clark National Forest? The seismic sure looked promising.