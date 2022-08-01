i3 Energy PLC Announces Completion of Serenity Farmout

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce, following the fulfilment of all conditions precedent in the Farm-in Agreement (“FIA”), the completion of the farmout of a 25% working interest (“WI”) in Block 13/23c North (Licence P2358) which contains the Serenity discovery, to Europa Oil and Gas Limited (“Europa”). Under the terms of the FIA, Europa will fund 46.25% of the cost of the upcoming Serenity appraisal well up to a gross capped well cost of £15 million. Any well costs exceeding £15 million will be funded by the companies in proportion to their respective working interests.

Following this farm-out, i3 retains a 75% WI in Block 13/23c North (Licence P2358) and a 100% WI in Block 13/23c South (Licence P2358), which contains the Minos High Prospect and Liberator discovery.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:

“We are delighted to have successfully completed the farm-out agreement for Serenity and to welcome Europa as our joint venture partner in the discovery. The next significant step is to drill the appraisal well, which is on track for spud in September. The well will help us delineate the size of the field and provide the critical information required to formulate an effective development plan for a potentially very large oil field. We look forward to updating the market on our progress at what is an exciting time for i3’s North Sea acreage.”