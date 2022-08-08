Prairie Provident Resources announces strong second quarter 2022 financial and operating results

CALGARY, Alberta – Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident”, “PPR” or the “Company”) today announces our financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. PPR’s unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the same periods are available on our website at www.ppr.ca and filed on SEDAR.
MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Tony Berthelet, President & Chief Executive Officer commented: “Q2 saw the continued growth in operating netback1 again highlighting the cash generating potential of our low decline base production. We continue to unlock the Banff potential in Michichi through waterflood expansion, core flood work, and reservoir simulation. Recent core flood results suggest significant incremental secondary recovery potential in the approximately 350 million barrels of original oil in place on our high working interest acreage position.”
Q2 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
- Higher operating netback1: Operating netback for Q2 2022 was $53.45/boe before realized loss on derivatives, an increase of $31.29 from Q2 2021. PPR generated cash flow of $20.8 million at the field level, representing a 136% increase from $8.8 million in Q2 2021. After realized derivative losses, PPR recognized $11.5 million ($29.52/boe) of operating netback compared to $6.5 million ($16.46/boe) in Q2 2021.
- Improved adjusted funds flow2: Adjusted funds flow for Q2 2022, excluding $0.3 million of decommissioning settlements, was $8.2 million ($0.06 per basic share and $0.05 per diluted share), a 91% or $3.9 million increase from Q2 2021. The increase in adjusted funds flow was primarily driven by improved operating netbacks.
- Production: Production during Q2 2022 averaged 4,269 boe/d (65% liquids), a 2% or 94 boe/d increase from Q1 2022. The increase was primarily driven by additional production from our Q1 2022 drilling program.
- Net earnings: Net earnings totaled $3.9 million for Q2 2022, compared to net earnings of $24.0 million for Q2 2021. The decrease in net earnings was primarily driven by a $35.0 million impairment reversal recognized in Q2 2021 related to our Evi and Princess cash generating units as a result of significant increases in forecast benchmark commodity prices.
- Net debt3: Net debt as of June 30, 2022 totaled $127.4 million, a decrease of $0.7 million from March 31, 2022 primarily due to increased working capital4 partially offset by deferred interest.
- Refinancing: During the second quarter of 2022 the Company undertook a process to examine options for refinancing its outstanding debt. The Company will announce any material developments arising from the process as required.
- Michichi waterflood update: The Company recently received core flood results from two Banff rock types which resulted in waterflood recovery of approximately 28-33% of original oil in place. This represents a significant increase to the primary recovery of 6.5% that PPR currently expects from the Banff development. These core flood results highlight the waterflood potential. The Company is currently history matching an 8 section sector reservoir model to assist with waterflood design and development.
1 “Operating Netback” is a non-IFRS measure (see “Non-IFRS Measures” below),
2 “Adjusted Funds Flow” is a non-IFRS measure (see “Non-IFRS Measures” below).
3 “Net Debt” is a non-IFRS measure (see “Non-IFRS Measures” below).
4 “Working Capital” is a non-IFRS measure (see “Non-IFRS Measures” below).
OUTLOOK
For the second half of 2022, we expect to focus our efforts on reactivations, recompletions and optimization projects while following up on our successful 2021 drilling program in the Princess area, by drilling one (1.0 net) Glauconite formation well. Prairie Provident’s 2022 guidance estimates remain unchanged from those presented in the Company’s news releases dated June 12 and February 22, 2022. Additional details on Prairie Provident’s 2022 capital program and guidance can be found on the Company’s website at www.ppr.ca.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING SUMMARY
|Three Months Ended
|Six months ended
|($000s except per unit amounts)
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|Production Volumes
|Light & medium crude oil (bbl/d)
|2,055
|2,514
|1,933
|2,483
|Heavy crude oil (bbl/d)
|590
|179
|690
|149
|Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d)
|8,987
|9,122
|8,875
|8,680
|Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)
|126
|140
|120
|135
|Total (boe/d)
|4,269
|4,354
|4,222
|4,213
|% Liquids
|65
|%
|65
|%
|65
|%
|66
|%
|Average Realized Prices
|Light & medium crude oil ($/bbl)
|130.03
|71.00
|123.82
|65.78
|Heavy crude oil ($/bbl)
|119.07
|63.72
|96.98
|58.70
|Conventional natural gas ($/Mcf)
|7.85
|2.81
|6.37
|3.13
|Natural gas liquids ($/bbl)
|88.87
|50.55
|85.54
|47.64
|Total ($/boe)
|98.19
|51.13
|88.35
|48.82
|Operating Netback ($/boe)1
|Realized price
|98.19
|51.13
|88.35
|48.82
|Royalties
|(15.93
|)
|(5.87
|)
|(12.78
|)
|(4.65
|)
|Operating costs
|(28.81
|)
|(23.10
|)
|(27.83
|)
|(24.88
|)
|Operating netback
|53.45
|22.16
|47.74
|19.29
|Realized losses on derivatives
|(23.93
|)
|(5.70
|)
|(19.43
|)
|(4.37
|)
|Operating netback, after realized losses on derivatives
|29.52
|16.46
|28.31
|14.92
1 Operating netback is a non-IFRS measure (see “Non-IFRS Measures” below).
|Capital Structure
($000s)
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Working capital1
|4.0
|(0.4
|)
|Borrowings outstanding (principal plus deferred interest)
|(131.4
|)
|(124.0
|)
|Total net debt2
|(127.4
|)
|(124.3
|)
|Debt capacity3
|3.7
|14.3
|Common shares outstanding (in millions)
|129.7
|128.7
1 Working capital is a non-IFRS measure (see “Non-IFRS Measures” below) calculated as current assets less current portion of derivative instruments, minus accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
2 Net debt is a non-IFRS measure (see “Non-IFRS Measures” below), calculated by adding working capital and long-term debt.
3 Debt capacity reflects the undrawn capacity of the Company’s revolving facility of USD$53.8 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, converted at an exchange rate of $1.00 USD to $1.29 CAD on June 30, 2022 and $1.00 USD to $1.27 CAD on December 31, 2021.