Pan Orient Energy Corp. – 2022 second quarter financial & operating results

Financial and Operating Summary Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, % Change (thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 FINANCIAL Financial Statement Results – Excluding 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint

Venture (Note 1) Net income attributed to common shareholders 4,849 1,516 8,363 2,656 215 % Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.05 215 % Cash flow used in operating activities (Note 2 & 3) (1,044) (620) (2,011) (1,611) 25 % Per share – basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.01) $ (0.04) $ (0.03) 25 % Cash flow from investing activities (Note 2 & 3) 2,693 6,012 2,976 8,622 -65 % Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.17 -65 % Cash flow used in financing activities (Note 2 & 3) – (388) (19,918) (1,628) 1,123 % Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.01) $ (0.40) $ (0.03) 1,123 % Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations (Note 3) 4 (103) (147) (136) 8 % Working capital (Other Financial Measure) (Note 6) 11,917 28,931 11,917 28,931 -59 % Working capital & non-current deposits (Other Financial Measure) (Note 6) 12,756 29,542 12,756 29,542 -57 % Long-term debt – – – – – Shares outstanding (thousands) 49,794 49,881 49,794 49,881 0 % Capital Commitments (Note 4) 1,590 801 1,590 801 99 % Working Capital and Non-current Deposits (Other Financial Measure) (Note 6) Beginning of period – Excluding Thailand Joint Venture 11,513 23,415 32,084 23,577 36 % Adjusted funds flow used in continuing operations (Note 3 & 6) (1,298) (1,163) (2,460) (2,087) 18 % Adjusted funds flow used in discontinued operations (Note 3) (154) (2) (192) (22) 773 % Cash and deposits acquired (Note 13) – – 752 – 100 % Special distribution (Note 14) – – (19,917) – 100 % Amounts received from (advanced to) Thailand Joint Venture 132 38 (71) 48 -250 % Dividend received from Thailand Joint Venture 2,565 5,974 2,565 8,574 -70 % Finance lease payments – (17) (1) (19) -95 % Normal course issuer bid – (371) – (1,609) -100 % Automatic shares purchase plan (Note 8) – 1,574 – 945 -100 % Effect of foreign exchange and other (2) 94 (4) 135 -102 % End of period – Excluding Thailand Joint Venture 12,756 29,542 12,756 29,542 -57 % Pan Orient 50.01% interest in Thailand Joint Venture Working Capital and Non-

Current Deposits 12,699 1,383 12,699 1,383 818 % Economic Results – Including 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture Total corporate adjusted funds flow (used in) from operations by region (Note 6) Canada (1,290) (1,158) (2,444) (2,074) 18 % Thailand (Note 9) (8) (5) (16) (13) 23 % From continuing operations (1,298) (1,163) (2,460) (2,087) 18 % Indonesia – Discontinued Operations (154) (2) (192) (22) 773 % Adjusted funds flow used in operations (excl. Thailand Joint Venture) (1,452) (1,165) (2,652) (2,109) 26 % Share of Thailand Joint Venture (Notes 1 & 5) 7,571 5,045 13,265 9,371 42 % Total corporate adjusted funds flow from operations 6,119 3,880 10,613 7,262 46 % Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.21 $ 0.14 48 % Capital Expenditures – Petroleum and Natural Gas Properties (Note 7) Share of Thailand Joint Venture capital expenditures 1,209 1,848 2,545 3,677 -31 % Total capital expenditures (incl. Thailand Joint Venture) 1,209 1,848 2,545 3,677 -31 % Investment in Thailand Joint Venture Beginning of period 28,164 26,252 24,094 28,329 -15 % Net income from Joint Venture 6,071 2,669 10,421 4,571 128 % Other comprehensive loss from Joint Venture (693) (1,011) (1,177) (2,380) -51 % Dividend paid (2,565) (5,974) (2,565) (8,574) -70 % Amounts (received from) advanced to Joint Venture (132) (37) 72 (47) -253 % End of period 30,845 21,899 30,845 21,899 41 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, % Change (thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Thailand Operations Economic Results – Including 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture (Note 5) Oil sales (bbls) 102,295 127,266 201,719 248,999 -19 % Average daily oil sales (BOPD) by Concession L53 1,124 1,399 1,114 1,376 -19 % Average oil sales price, before transportation (CDN$/bbl) $ 156.27 $ 78.43 $ 139.71 $ 76.18 83 % Reference Price (volume weighted) and differential Crude oil (Brent $US/bbl) $ 113.68 $ 68.96 $ 106.67 $ 64.78 65 % Exchange Rate $US/$Cdn 1.29 1.24 1.29 1.26 2 % Crude oil (Brent $Cdn/bbl) $ 146.65 $ 85.40 $ 137.10 $ 81.50 68 % Sale price / Brent reference price 107 % 92 % 102 % 93 % 9 % Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations (Note 6) Crude oil sales 15,986 9,982 28,182 18,968 49 % Government royalty (824) (538) (1,442) (1,017) 42 % Transportation expense (254) (296) (498) (588) -15 % Operating expense (685) (689) (1,321) (1,445) -9 % Field netback 14,223 8,459 24,921 15,918 57 % General and administrative expense (Note 9) (195) (164) (402) (411) -2 % Interest income 1 1 1 1 0 % Foreign exchange loss (10) (29) (9) (15) -40 % Current income tax (6,456) (3,227) (11,262) (6,136) 84 % Thailand – Adjusted funds flow from operations 7,563 5,040 13,249 9,357 42 % Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations / barrel (CDN$/bbl) (Note 6) Crude oil sales $ 156.27 $ 78.43 $ 139.71 $ 76.18 83 % Government royalty (8.06) (4.23) (7.15) (4.08) 75 % Transportation expense (2.48) (2.33) (2.47) (2.36) 5 % Operating expense (6.70) (5.41) (6.55) (5.80) 13 % Field netback $ 139.04 $ 66.47 $ 123.54 $ 63.93 93 % General and administrative expense (Note 9) (1.91) (1.29) (1.99) (1.65) 21 % Interest Income 0.01 0.01 – – 23 % Foreign exchange loss (0.10) (0.23) (0.04) (0.06) -26 % Current income tax (63.11) (25.36) (55.83) (24.64) 127 % Thailand – Adjusted funds flow from operations $ 73.93 $ 39.60 $ 65.68 $ 37.58 75 % Government royalty as percentage of crude oil sales 5.2 % 5.4 % 5.1 % 5.4 % 0 % Income tax as percentage of crude oil sales 40 % 32 % 40 % 32 % 8 % As percentage of crude oil sales Expenses – transportation, operating, G&A and other 7 % 12 % 8 % 13 % -5 % Government royalty, SRB and income tax 46 % 38 % 45 % 38 % 7 % Adjusted funds flow from operations, before interest income 47 % 50 % 47 % 49 % -2 % Wells drilled Gross – 1 – 3 -100 % Net – 0.5 – 1.5 -100 % Financial Statement Presentation Results – Excl. 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture (Note 1) General and administrative expense (Note 9) (8) (4) (16) (13) 23 % Adjusted funds flow used in consolidated operations (8) (4) (16) (13) 23 % Adjusted fund flow Included in Investment in Thailand Joint Venture Net income from Thailand Joint Venture 6,071 2,669 10,421 4,571 128 % Add back non-cash items in net income 1,500 2,376 2,844 4,800 -41 % Adjusted funds flow from Thailand Joint Venture 7,571 5,045 13,265 9,371 42 % Thailand – Economic adjusted funds flow from operations (Note 5) 7,563 5,041 13,249 9,358 42 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, % Change (thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Canada Operations Interest income 6 12 10 18 -44 % General and administrative expenses (Note 9) (527) (521) (1,105) (1,041) 6 % Operating expense (Note 10) (105) (97) (171) (139) 23 % Transaction costs (910) – (910) – 100 % Stock based compensation on restricted share units (note 11) (101) (253) (368) (352) 5 % Realized foreign exchange (loss) gain (Note 12) (50) 2 (72) 1 -7,300 % Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) (Note 12) 397 (301) 172 (561) -131 % Canada – Adjusted funds flow used in operations (1,290) (1,158) (2,444) (2,074) 18 % Add Thailand general and administrative expense (note 9) (8) (4) (16) (13) 23 % Add back changes in non-cash working capital, continuing operations 651 242 621 (85) -831 % Add back unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) (397) 300 (172) 561 -131 % Cash flow used in operating activities, continuing operations (1,044) (620) (2,011) (1,611) 25 % Indonesia – Discontinued Operations General and administrative expense (Note 9) (54) (48) (94) (99) -5 % Exploration recovery (expense) 3 (2) (79) (3) 2,533 % Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain (103) 48 (19) 80 -124 % Indonesia – Adjusted funds flow used in operations (154) (2) (192) (22) 773 % Add back changes in non-cash working capital, discontinued operations 172 (101) 81 (114) -171 % Settlement of decommissioning provision (14) – (36) – 100 % Cash flow from (used in) operating activities, discontinued operations 4 (103) (147) (136) 8 %