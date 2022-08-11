Tourmaline completes Rising Star acquisition and files early warning report

Required Early Warning Disclosure

This disclosure is being provided pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed by Tourmaline with the regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the “Early Warning Report”).

Prior to the Transaction, the Company held 51,149,494 Topaz Shares, representing approximately 35.5% of the issued and outstanding Topaz Shares. Following the closing of the Transaction, the Company holds 45,149,494 Topaz Shares, representing approximately 31.3% of the issued and outstanding Topaz Shares.

Tourmaline disposed of the Topaz Shares as part of a long-term plan to reduce its equity position as Topaz develops and continues to succeed as an independent royalty and infrastructure company. Tourmaline’s reduction in Topaz equity is also consistent with its commitment to continue to reduce overall debt levels of Tourmaline and accelerate shareholder returns. The disposition will expand Topaz’s free-trading share float and provide new and existing shareholders with enhanced trading liquidity which is in-line with Topaz’s strategic objectives.

Tourmaline intends to hold its Topaz Shares for investment purposes. Tourmaline may from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, acquire additional Topaz Shares or dispose of Topaz Shares through market transactions, public offerings, private agreement or otherwise.

The Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Topaz’s issuer profile. A copy of such report may also be obtained by contacting the secretary of Topaz, on behalf of Tourmaline, at telephone number (587) 747-4830.

Tourmaline’s head office is located at Suite 2900, 250 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H7 and Topaz’s head office is located at Suite 2900, 250 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H7.