Canada’s weekly rig count up 1 to 206

Canada averaged 206 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 29% are drilling for natural gas, 57% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 74% in Alberta, 18% in Saskatchewan, 2% in BC, and 6% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 30%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, Horizon with 6%, and Stampede Drilling with 5%.

