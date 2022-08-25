Russia’s Gazprom says no Nord Stream 1 turbines in Canada

Russia’s Gazprom on Thursday said no turbines used on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline were undergoing maintenance in Canada, a day after a Canadian minister was quoted as saying five turbines were there.

Canada’s foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly in a report was quoted by broadcaster CBC News as saying Canada plans to return five Nord Stream 1 turbines to Germany.

“None of the turbines for the Portovaya compressor station are under repair in Canada,” Gazprom said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Gazprom plans maintenance at Portovaya Aug. 31-Sept. 2 which will halt flows along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline linking Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea.

The return of one turbine previously sent to Siemens Energy in Canada for maintenance was delayed by sanctions, prompting Gazprom to cut flows through Nord Stream 1.

Gazprom did not say where the turbines currently are. Siemens Energy did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

The pipeline is currently operating at just 20% capacity, which has sent already high energy prices soaring and prompted countries across Europe to roll out emergency energy-saving plans.

Berlin has said Moscow is using the turbine as a pretext to restrict gas flows and is using energy as a political weapon in an attempt to weaken the European Union’s resolve over sanctions.