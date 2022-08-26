Well of the Week Selects – Migration works both ways

The cognoscenti are aware of the need for a robust geomechanical model based on subsurface data in resource plays such as the Montney, SAGD and CCUS. This Petro Ninja – Enlighten Geoscience Well of the Week emphasizes the importance of also understanding the geomechanics of conventional plays.

Pancanadian Petroleum drilled 100/11-31-079-15W6/00 to evaluate a Kiskatinaw gas prospect. The results were disappointing, and the well was abandoned. Fractures and faults can be seen even on a poor quality image log. The petrophysical, core and sample logs indicate a trap possibly existed at this location at one time.

The history of Kiskatinaw “post-mortems” is full of examples of wells that correctly identified a trap and appeared to have gas trapped at some point. Did a post-trapping fracturing event allow the gas to migrate out of the trap? Could good old fashioned research outline a path to avoid breached traps?