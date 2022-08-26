BOE Report

Well of the Week Selects – Migration works both ways

The cognoscenti are aware of the need for a robust geomechanical model based on subsurface data in resource plays such as the Montney, SAGD and CCUS.  This Petro NinjaEnlighten Geoscience Well of the Week emphasizes the importance of also understanding the geomechanics of conventional plays.

Pancanadian Petroleum drilled 100/11-31-079-15W6/00 to evaluate a Kiskatinaw gas prospect.  The results were disappointing, and the well was abandoned.  Fractures and faults can be seen even on a poor quality image log. The petrophysical, core and sample logs indicate a trap possibly existed at this location at one time.

The history of Kiskatinaw “post-mortems” is full of examples of wells that correctly identified a trap and appeared to have gas trapped at some point.  Did a post-trapping fracturing event allow the gas to migrate out of the trap?  Could good old fashioned research outline a path to avoid breached traps?