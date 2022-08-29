ROK Resources files financial results and management discussion & analysis for the second quarter of 2022

REGINA, SK – ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ROK) has filed its interim Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
Financial and Operating Highlights
In Q2 2022, the Company realized production volume of 277,877 total boe (3,054 boe/d), resulting in crude and natural gas sales of $28.7 million and operating income of $18.3 million after royalties and operating expenses. This equates to an operating netback per boe of $65.99 and an operating income profit margin of 63.9%. This is the first full quarter since the closing of the FCL Acquisition, as defined from the previous release dated March 7th, 2022.
|Financial
|Q2 2022
|Q2 2021
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|Net income (loss)
|(1,460,541
|)
|(386,529
|)
|70,299,205
|(758,216
|)
|Basic ($/share)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|0.48
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted ($/share)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|0.47
|(0.01
|)
|Funds flow
|17,200,967
|(117,689
|)
|19,580,003
|(315,036
|)
|Basic ($/share)
|0.09
|(0.00
|)
|0.13
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted ($/share)
|0.09
|(0.00
|)
|0.13
|(0.01
|)
|Expenditures on property, plant and equipment
|4,449,920
|83,933
|4,496,823
|115,232
|Operating
|Operating Income
|Oil and Natural Gas Sales
|28,710,012
|709,209
|36,831,890
|1,149,236
|Royalties
|(4,593,258
|)
|(136,277
|)
|(5,882,316
|)
|(220,469
|)
|Operating Expenses
|(5,781,028
|)
|(265,088
|)
|(7,625,159
|)
|(480,653
|)
|Total ($)
|18,335,726
|307,844
|23,324,415
|448,114
|Average daily production
|Crude oil (bbl/d)
|2,085
|98
|1,376
|81
|NGLs (boe/d)
|179
|35
|124
|38
|Natural gas (mcf/d)
|4,740
|201
|3,023
|233
|Total (boe/d)
|3,054
|166
|2,003
|158
|Operating Netback per boe
|Oil and Natural Gas Sales
|103.32
|46.96
|101.60
|40.20
|Royalties
|(16.53
|)
|(9.02
|)
|(16.23
|)
|(7.71
|)
|Operating Expenses
|(20.80
|)
|(17.55
|)
|(21.03
|)
|(16.81
|)
|Operating Netbacks ($/boe)
|65.99
|20.39
|64.34
|15.68
|Operating Income Profit Margin
|63.9
|%
|43.4
|%
|63.3
|%
|39.0
|%
|Share information
|Common shares outstanding, end of period
|195,160,585
|74,471,576
|195,160,585
|74,471,576
|Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|189,352,095
|64,688,609
|146,999,083
|61,909,283
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|197,548,079
|64,688,609
|150,094,930
|61,909,283
Net Debt
Reductions of Net Debt from $45.8 million as at March 31, 2022, to $38.4 million as at June 30, 2022, is a result of organically generated funds flows utilized to reduce Company indebtedness. ROK uses “Net Debt” as a measure of the Company’s financial position and liquidity, however it is not intended to be viewed as an alternative to other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Senior Loan Facility (12.75%)
|58,298,629
|62,549,849
|–
|Debt Notes (14%)
|–
|–
|4,000,000
|Less: adjusted working capital
|19,912,783
|16,750,311
|478,610
|Net debt
|38,385,846
|45,799,538
|3,521,390
Complete reports and statements are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.rokresources.ca.