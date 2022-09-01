Gear Energy Ltd. confirms monthly dividend for September of $0.01 per share

Calgary, Alberta – Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) (“Gear” or the “Company”) confirms that the September 2022 monthly dividend of $0.01 per common share is to be paid on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.

The dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ingram Gillmore

President & CEO

403-538-8463

David Hwang

Vice President Finance & CFO

403-538-8437

Email: info@gearenergy.com

Website: www.gearenergy.com