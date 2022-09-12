Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces $125 million bought deal offering of common shares

CALGARY, AB – Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (“Tamarack” or the “Company“) has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc. (the “Underwriters“), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, for resale to the public, on a bought-deal basis, approximately 33 million common shares (“Common Shares“) of Tamarack at a price of $3.75 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $125.0 million (the “Offering“). The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to partially fund the acquisition of Deltastream Energy Corporation (“Deltastream“), as separately announced today (the “Acquisition“). The Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued under the Offering at a price of $3.75 per Common Share to cover over-allotments exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the closing.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be distributed by way of a short form prospectus in all provinces of Canada (excluding Québec) and may also be placed privately in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers (as defined under Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“)) pursuant to an exemption under Rule 144A, and may be distributed outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Company’s securities under domestic or foreign securities laws. Completion of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on September 27, 2022. Closing of the Offering is not conditional upon completion of the Acquisition. In the event the Acquisition is not completed, Tamarack may use the net proceeds of the Offering to reduce indebtedness, fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. Prior to the closing of the Acquisition, the net proceeds may, from time to time, be invested in interest bearing deposits or in short-term interest bearing or discount debt obligations or other short-term investments (in each case, either Canadian or U.S. dollars).

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable free funds flow generation, financial stability and the return of capital. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily on Charlie Lake, Clearwater and EOR plays in Alberta. Operating as a responsible corporate citizen is a key focus to ensure we deliver on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and goals. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

READER ADVISORIES

