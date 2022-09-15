Pipestone Energy Corp. announces its inclusion in the 2022 TSX30 and issues a 2021 ESG Report

CALGARY, Alberta – (PIPE – TSX) Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2022 TSX30TM and the issuance of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report. The TSX30TM showcases the Toronto Stock Exchange’s (“TSX”) 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price performance.
TSX30TM Inclusion:
Now in its fourth year, the TSX30TM is an annual ranking showcasing the sustained successes of TSX’s leading issuers and demonstrates the wide range of industries found within Canada’s capital markets from energy to financial services and beyond. Pipestone is extremely proud to be included in this year’s list, joining other top performing TSX listed companies who are generating long-term returns for investors. Pipestone ranked 24th on the 2022 list out of approximately 1,600 TSX listed companies with a 216% three-year dividend adjusted share price increase.
“We are pleased that our success as a public company is being recognized by the TSX. We are proud of what we have accomplished as a team and this recognition may help shine a spotlight on the attractiveness of Pipestone Energy Corp. as a future investment,” said Paul Wanklyn, President and CEO of Pipestone.
2021 ESG Report:
Pipestone is also pleased to announce that it has published its 2021 ESG Report, detailing the Company’s ESG initiatives, activities and achievements for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pipestone’s second ESG report reflects the contributions from its diverse team and provides details of Pipestone’s various initiatives under the three pillars of Environment, Social and Governance.
Pipestone’s goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business which is respectful of the communities where we operate and limits the impact on the environment. An important achievement highlighted in our 2021 report was the independent certification of Pipestone’s Montney asset by Equitable Origin (EO100TM) Standard for Responsible Energy Development. The EO100™ standard represents leading industry practices for site-level ESG performance of energy and is based on a consensus from industry, NGOs, affected communities and government agencies to incentivize excellence in social and environmental performance of energy projects.
For more information on Pipestone’s ESG performance metrics, achievements and initiatives, please see the Company’s 2021 ESG Report on its website at www.pipestonecorp.com.
Pipestone Energy Corp.
Pipestone is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing its large contiguous and condensate rich Montney asset base in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie. Pipestone is committed to building long term value for our shareholders while maintaining the highest possible environmental and operating standards, as well as being an active and contributing member to the communities in which it operates. Pipestone has achieved certification of all its production from its Montney asset under the Equitable Origin EO100TM Standard for Responsible Energy Development. Pipestone’s common shares trade under the symbol PIPE on the TSX. For more information, visit www.pipestonecorp.com.