Get ready for drilling season with simplified licensing and research

Forecasts say we’re in for one of the busiest drilling seasons in several years. As companies look to capitalize on strong commodity prices, they’re adding drills and acquiring new assets to grow their capacity.

A successful drilling program starts before bits begin to break ground. XI Technologies helps expedite everything with software applications that simplify the pre-drill licensing process and accelerate research.

Pre-drill licensing

To get a drilling license, operators must provide accurate, validated data that meets standards set for various directives. RegulatorySuite from XI Technologies features software with enhanced government datasets and a step-by-step web application that guides you through pre-licensing research and applications.

This saves you time. Our software makes it faster and easier to mitigate drilling risks and adhere to the guidelines and standards outlined by AER Directives for H2S release rate potential and surface casing depths and pressures.

H2S Release Rate Assessments

With over two decades of experience in H2S Release Rate Assessments, XI provides the most reliable data for evaluating the potential H2S risks in your prospective locations. Calculate release rates that satisfy the requirements set by governing provincial bodies and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP). With H2SReports and H2SComplete, you can complete assessments yourself or save even more time by having an accredited engineer fully prepare your submission at a fraction of the cost of a typical consulting firm.

Surface Casing Depth Calculations

XI’s SurfaceCasing Report makes it faster, easier, and less redundant to calculate your surface casing depth with location-specific data and software that guides you through the required steps. You receive the entire history of recorded pressure tests and data in the vicinity of your location, to establish Surface Casing compliance, aid with STICK diagram completion, and determine proper well design.

Pre-drill research

When you’re planning to drill a well, offset research is a critical but time-consuming step, especially when working in a new or non-core area. OffsetAnalyst by XI Technologies eliminates inefficiencies and minimizes the cost associated with conventional tour research. It contains the WCSB’s most comprehensive source of digital drilling information.

OffsetAnalyst provides a high-level snapshot of a well: drill curves, drill problems, lost circulation events, bit and mud records, time log summaries, and well comparisons. All the data captured at the well site is immediately accessible and summarized in digital form.

We also offer location-specific information through our DrillProblems Report, such as lost circulation events, kicks, blow outs, and water flows for a fast, easy way to survey a particular area.

Whether it’s pre-drill licensing applications or pre-drill research, XI Technologies provides the tools you need to ramp up your drilling program. Discover why companies actively drilling in the WCSB rely on XI to simplify their regulatory compliance, improve their drilling research, and operate sustainably.

