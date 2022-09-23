Canada’s weekly rig count up 7 to 216

Canada averaged 216 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 28% are drilling for natural gas, 60% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 8% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 71% in Alberta, 19% in Saskatchewan, 8% in BC, and 2% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 29%, Ensign Drilling with 25%, Savanna Drilling with 13%, Horizon with 6%, and Stampede Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.