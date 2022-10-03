Topaz Energy Corp. Closes Previously Announced Clearwater Royalty Acquisition and Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ – Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TPZ) (“Topaz” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of a newly-created 5% gross overriding royalty interest on Deltastream Energy Corporation’s entire Clearwater acreage in Alberta, for total cash consideration of $265.3 million, before customary closing adjustments.
Topaz has published its 2021 Sustainability Report which outlines the Company’s sustainable investment strategy that is focused on developing partnerships with responsible operators and leveraging technical expertise to invest in top quartile, long-life, prolific plays supported by inflation-protected, commodity-resilient revenue streams. The report provides Topaz’s comprehensive performance metrics, including zero scope 1 and 2 emissions, that were developed in alignment with the GHG Protocol, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the World Economic Forum (WEF). Furthermore, Topaz’s ESG reporting was enhanced through the adoption of the recommended disclosures of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and third party verification of certain performance data. The report is available on the Company’s website at www.topazenergy.ca.