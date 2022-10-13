Well of the Week Selects – Helium on the horizon

We are just past the Thanksgiving weekend. And in terms of giving thanks, is there any end to what the WCSB can provide? This Petro Ninja – Enlighten Geoscience Well of the Week exemplifies the application of oil and gas skills to capture value from a different resource. This time it is the elusive Helium molecule. With so much going on in this corner of the industry it will take some time for the dust to settle. It is exciting to watch a new facet of the industry develop.

This is an important developing story and between 102/10-25-003-27W3/00 and other wells planned by operators such as Avanti and Global there will be lots to discuss in the future. In the meantime, there is lots of other cool wells to discuss while we await results.