Ventbusters Instruments and Well Done Foundation Announce Strategic Partnership

Calgary, AB – October 19, 2022 – Ventbuster Instruments (VBI) and the Well Done Foundation (WDF) yesterday jointly announced they have entered into a strategic partnership in the United States to provide orphan and abandoned oil and gas well methane monitoring and measurement services.

The two organizations have been working closely together for the past two years, developing the specific adaptations and methods for the Ventbuster technology to be deployed in the orphan and abandoned oil and gas well space. During that time, they have measured and monitored hundreds of wells across the U.S., from border to border and from coast to coast.

WDF and VBI are currently measuring and monitoring methane as part of the IIJA Program for the State of New Mexico, who is leading the way in quantifying its orphan oil and gas well emissions to be able to clearly demonstrate the return on investment to the public.

“The impact of this partnership with The Well Done Foundation is tremendous,” Ventbuster CEO Rob Layher said. “We believe in the Well Done mission and the great work they are doing in this industry across the United States, and we feel that by working together we can provide the industry with state-of-the-art, precision methane measurement services.”

There are an estimated 2.2 million orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells in the United States that are—or have the potential for—leaking methane and other harmful greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. The recent Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Bill, also known as “IIJA” or the “Jobs Act,” has provided some additional funding to help address this staggeringly huge problem. A requirement of the law is to be able to quantify the volume of venting methane gases that are eliminated, to clearly demonstrate to the public the resulting climate benefits.

“We love the Ventbuster® system because of its robust and remote precision measuring capabilities, from the micro to the macro flows of methane gas in orphan and abandoned wells” said Curtis Shuck, Chairman of the Well Done Foundation. “This work requires some challenging remote access and absolute precision measurement at the wellhead, and close enough does not cut it. We leave ‘close enough’ to horseshoes and hand grenades; for orphan well measurement and monitoring, it’s the Ventbuster®.”

About Ventbuster Instruments

The company, Ventbuster Instruments Inc. was founded in 2019, advancing the oil and gas industry with exceptional engineering and cutting-edge technologies, to enable the energy industry to reduce its methane emissions. Their built for purpose instrumentation, the Ventbuster® and the Ventsentinel® are revolutionary technological advancements. Never before has the energy industry been able to accurately, intuitively, and continuously measure, monitor, and record venting GHG emissions with such precision. Ventbuster Instruments Inc. is committed to advancing the knowledge and industry methodology around point-source emission monitoring, ensuring the protection of the land, groundwater, and the air we breathe. For more information, visit http://ventbusters.com

About the Well Done Foundation

Formed in 2019, the Well Done Foundation enables the oil and gas industry to partner with the conservation community to create an alternative pathway to success that benefits all. The Well Done Process, which does not include any public funding, creates a strategic partnership among regulators, surface owners and adoptive parties, leading to a safe and seamless system that provides cost-effective and lasting results that improve the environment while working with the industry in a transparent structure that delivers value to its Triple Bottom Line: community partnerships (people), environmental responsibility (planet), and economic benefits (profit). Montana’s Golden Triangle Region is home to some of the richest soil and most productive growing acres in the United States. The Well Done Foundation works with its partners to transition the orphaned well sites into their next levels of service. For more information, visit https://welldonefoundation.org/