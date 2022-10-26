Crescent Point Announces Q3 2022 Results and 2023 Budget

Any “financial outlook” or “future oriented financial information” in this press release, as defined by applicable securities legislation has been approved by management of Crescent Point. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and “forward-looking information” for the purposes of Canadian securities regulation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). The Company has tried to identify such forward-looking statements by use of such words as “could”, “should”, “can”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “may”, “intend”, “projected”, “sustain”, “continues”, “strategy”, “potential”, “projects”, “grow”, “take advantage”, “estimate”, “well-positioned” and other similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, among other things, to the following: 2023 guidance of expected to generate $1.1 to $1.5 billion of excess cash flow at US$75/bbl to US$85/bbl WTI; 2023 development capital expenditures of $1.0 to $1.1 billion; enhanced long-term sustainability; 2023 budget and five-year outlook generating significant excess cash flow and returns for shareholders; generating significant excess cash flow and returns for shareholders; attractive asset level returns in the Kaybob Duvernay; payout of third fully operated multi-well pad in the Kaybob Duvernay at current commodity prices; significant running room in the Kaybob Duvernay; plans to increase the proportion of capital allocated to the Kaybob Duvernay within the five-year plan; Kaybob-Duvernay production expected to grow in a disciplined manner from approximately 35,000 boe/d in 2022 to over 50,000 boe/d by 2027, subject to commodity price; benefits of decline mitigation projects; innovations in well design; 2022 development capital expenditures; the Company’s 2023 budget is fully funded at less than US$50/bbl WTI including base dividend; Crescent Point expects to achieve 2023 production guidance with spending toward the lower end of its budget based on projected costs in the current commodity price environment; 2023 budget allocation; drilling plans and programs; 2023 budget allocations by area; plans to continue to focus on low risk, high-return development, advancement of its decline mitigation programs and further expansion of the economic boundaries within certain assets; 2023 budget allocations to long-term projects, and the benefits thereof; 2023 significant returns to shareholders, including a further improvement in the Company’s leverage ratio to less than 0.3 times net debt to adjusted funds flow; hedging plans and the extent of hedging; five-year outlook, expected to generate approximately $5.0 to $6.0 billion of cumulative after-tax excess cash flow from 2023 to 2027, at US$75/bbl to US$85/bbl WTI, assuming annual average production increasing to approximately 145,000 boe/d by 2027, subject to commodity prices, creating long-term value for shareholders through a combination of returning capital, and continually enhancing the sustainability of the business on a per-share basis; 2022 and 2023 guidance including: expected total annual average production, capital expenditures (including development capital expenditures and capitalized administration) and other information for 2022 and 2023 guidance including reclamation activities, capital lease payments, annual operations expenses and royalties; and the Company’s return of capital outlook, including base dividend and additional returns of capital (% of discretionary excess cash flow).

Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future. Actual reserve values may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. Unless otherwise noted, reserves referenced herein are given as at December 31, 2021. Also, estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates and future net revenue for all properties due to the effect of aggregation. All required reserve information for the Company is contained in its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 which is accessible at www.sedar.com.

With respect to disclosure contained herein regarding resources other than reserves, there is uncertainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources and there is significant uncertainty regarding the ultimate recoverability of such resources.

All forward-looking statements are based on Crescent Point’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made. Crescent Point believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this report should not be unduly relied upon. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such statements, including those material risks discussed in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 under “Risk Factors” and our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, and for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information”. The material assumptions are disclosed in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2022, under the headings “Overview”, “Commodity Derivatives”, “Liquidity and Capital Resources”, “Guidance”, “Royalties” and “Operating Expenses”. In addition, risk factors include: financial risk of marketing reserves at an acceptable price given market conditions; volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas, decisions or actions of OPEC and non-OPEC countries in respect of supplies of oil and gas; delays in business operations or delivery of services due to pipeline restrictions, rail blockades, outbreaks, blowouts and business closures and social distancing measures mandated by public health authorities in response to COVID-19, including current and new variants thereof; the risk of carrying out operations with minimal environmental impact; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas reserves; risks and uncertainties related to oil and gas interests and operations on Indigenous lands; economic risk of finding and producing reserves at a reasonable cost; uncertainties associated with partner plans and approvals; operational matters related to non-operated properties; increased competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves and undeveloped lands; competition for and availability of qualified personnel or management; incorrect assessments of the value and likelihood of acquisitions and dispositions, and exploration and development programs; unexpected geological, technical, drilling, construction, processing and transportation problems; the impact of severe weather events; availability of insurance; fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates; stock market volatility; general economic, market and business conditions, including uncertainty in the demand for oil and gas and economic activity in general as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates and inflation; uncertainties associated with regulatory approvals; geopolitical conflicts, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine; uncertainty of government policy changes; the impact of the implementation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement; uncertainty regarding the benefits and costs of dispositions; failure to complete acquisitions and dispositions; uncertainties associated with credit facilities and counterparty credit risk; changes in income tax laws, tax laws, crown royalty rates and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on demand, health and supply chain; and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Crescent Point’s future course of action depends on management’s assessment of all information available at the relevant time.

Included in this presentation are Crescent Point’s 2022 and 2023 guidance in respect of capital expenditures and average annual production, 5-year outlook, and 2022 and 2023 expectations, which are based on various assumptions as to production levels, commodity prices and other assumptions and are provided for illustration only and are based on budgets and forecasts that have not been finalized and are subject to a variety of contingencies including prior years’ results. To the extent such estimates constitute a “financial outlook” or “future oriented financial information” in this presentation, as defined by applicable securities legislation, such information has been approved by management of Crescent Point. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Crescent Point’s operations or financial results are included in Crescent Point’s reports on file with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed herein or otherwise. Crescent Point undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so pursuant to applicable law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Crescent Point or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Product Type Production Information

The Company’s aggregate average production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 and the references to “natural gas” and “crude oil”, reported in this Press Release consist of the following product types, as defined in NI 51-101 and using a conversion ratio of 6 mcf : 1 bbl where applicable:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Light & Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 12,347 15,046 14,477 18,651 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 4,102 4,199 4,080 4,196 Tight Oil (bbl/d) 54,030 58,233 54,455 64,689 Total Crude Oil (bbl/d) 70,479 77,478 73,012 87,536 NGLs (bbl/d) 38,481 32,904 35,770 27,481 Shale Gas (mcf/d) 134,049 117,339 126,892 98,959 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 10,307 13,484 10,385 11,644 Total Natural Gas (mcf/d) 144,356 130,823 137,277 110,603 Total (boe/d) 133,019 132,186 131,662 133,451

Barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf : 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of oil, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, including “netback” and “payout”. These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and, therefore, should not be used to make comparisons. Readers are cautioned as to the reliability of oil and gas metrics used in this press release. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide investors with measures to compare the Company’s performance over time; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company’s future performance, which may not compare to the Company’s performance in previous periods, and therefore should not be unduly relied upon. Netback is used by management to measure operating results on a per boe basis to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis. Payout is the point at which all costs associated with leasing, exploring, drilling and operating have been recovered from the production of a well. It is an indication of profitability. In this press release payout is based upon the booked 2P type-well data prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. having an effective date of December 31, 2021.

Initial production is for a limited time frame only (30 days) and may not be indicative of future performance.

NI 51-101 includes condensate within the natural gas liquids (NGLs) product type. The Company has disclosed condensate as combined with crude oil and/or separately from other natural gas liquids in this press release since the price of condensate as compared to other natural gas liquids is currently significantly higher and the Company believes that this crude oil and condensate presentation provides a more accurate description of its operations and results.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Shant Madian, Vice President, Capital Markets, or

Sarfraz Somani, Manager, Investor Relations

Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070

Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 – 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.