Advantage Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ – Advantage Energy Ltd. (“Advantage” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to provide third quarter 2022 results, with production, share buybacks, capital spending and leverage targets all on track to achieve corporate goals.

Our corporate focus remains on growing adjusted funds flow per share(a), via highest netback production growth and share count reduction. Production remains on track to grow by approximately 10% year-over-year while delivering strong free cash flow(a). Advantage is committed to continuing our share buyback strategy, with 12.8 million common shares repurchased year-to-date, returning $135 million to our shareholders. Despite this progress, our debt levels remain below the corporate target of $200 million, so in the coming quarters, share repurchases are expected to exceed free cash flow(a) materially.

Financial Highlights

Cash provided by operating activities of $123.2 million

Adjusted funds flow (“AFF”) (a) of $96.7 million or $0.52 /share (up 53% versus the same period in 2021)

of or /share (up 53% versus the same period in 2021) Free cash flow (“FCF”) (a) of $38.1 million (39% of AFF)

of (39% of AFF) Cash used in investing activities was $42.8 million

Net capital expenditures (a) were $58.5 million

were Net income of $40.6 million or $0.22 /share

or /share Tax pools of $1.4 billion continue to provide cash tax deferrals

continue to provide cash tax deferrals Operating expenses were $3.72 /boe, including expenses related to a scheduled major plant turnaround and inflation

/boe, including expenses related to a scheduled major plant turnaround and inflation Bank indebtedness increased to $113.8 million

Net debt (a) increased to $82.4 million , significantly below our target of $200 million

increased to , significantly below our target of Total share buybacks of $82 million and 7.7 million shares during the quarter

Operational Highlights

Quarterly production of 54,168 boe/d (286 MMcf/d natural gas and 6,447 bbls/d liquids). Production remains on track to achieve corporate guidance for 2022 despite having shut-in an average of approximately 2,500 boe/d of AECO-exposed production during extremely low prices.

Quarterly liquids production of 6,447 bbls/d (2,168 bbls/d oil, 1,049 bbls/d condensate, and 3,230 bbls/d NGLs), an increase of 36% compared to third quarter of 2021.

At Glacier, two 5-well pads were drilled with the first pad on production and the second pad scheduled to be on-stream before year-end. An additional 4 gross (2 net) wells will be drilled prior to year-end.

At Valhalla , the 15-01 two-well pad delivered a total IP30 of 1,950 boe/d (8.3 MMcf/d, 348 bbls/d condensate, and 174 bbls/d NGLs). Advantage has now established the prolific nature of this asset in 3 separate benches (D3, D4 and Upper Montney).

, the 15-01 two-well pad delivered a total IP30 of 1,950 boe/d (8.3 MMcf/d, 348 bbls/d condensate, and 174 bbls/d NGLs). Advantage has now established the prolific nature of this asset in 3 separate benches (D3, D4 and Upper Montney). At Wembley , a 3-well pad (50% working interest) with two D3 wells and a lower Montney well is currently being completed and scheduled to be on production in early November.

, a 3-well pad (50% working interest) with two D3 wells and a lower well is currently being completed and scheduled to be on production in early November. Entropy Inc. (“Entropy”, a subsidiary of Advantage) completed the commissioning of the world’s first gas-fired carbon capture and storage project at the Glacier plant, with first carbon dioxide sequestration occurring in August.

Marketing Update

Natural gas pricing in most of North America was strong through the third quarter of 2022, resulting in elevated sales revenues, partially offset by fixed price hedges that were in place prior to the ramp-up.

Locally, AECO pricing was extremely weak during the quarter as a result of ongoing NGTL expansion delays and a regulated tariff structure that inherently drives high volatility. However, Advantage invests in downstream transportation assets to reduce our overall exposure to the AECO market. In anticipation of ongoing AECO weakness, approximately 13% of production remains exposed to AECO for the summer 2023 season (including hedging). The remainder of Advantage production is exposed to markets outside of AECO including Empress, Dawn, Chicago and Ventura.

Advantage has hedged approximately 33% of its gas production for this winter at an average of US$4.98/MMbtu and 11% for next summer at US$3.35/MMbtu.

Board Appointment

Advantage is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Janine J. McArdle to the Board of Directors. Ms. McArdle is Founder & CEO of Apex Strategies, LLC and currently serves on the boards of Santos Ltd. and Antero Midstream Corporation. Janine has a strong background in crude oil and natural gas marketing, both in North America and international operations, and has extensive experience in the development of LNG market opportunities for gas sourced out of Western Canada. She brings strategic expertise to Advantage’s crude oil and natural gas marketing operations and natural gas market diversification plans. Janine holds a Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering from the University of Nebraska and an MBA Finance from the University of Houston. Ms. McArdle is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and Women Corporate Directors (WCD).

Looking Forward

In order to maximize shareholder returns, Advantage’s priority is growing AFF per share(a). To optimize growth of AFF(a), Advantage will target organic production growth of between 10% and 15% per year throughout our three-year corporate plan, depending on commodity pricing. Despite significant progress with our share buybacks, our debt levels remain below the corporate target of $200 million, so in the coming quarters, share repurchases are expected to exceed FCF(a) materially.

Advantage’s 2022 capital is expected to be at the high end of our guidance ($210 million to $230 million) as a result of adding 1.5 net new drills and increased frac intensity across all assets. Production guidance for 2022 remains between 53,500 boe/d and 56,500 boe/d with liquids production between 5,800 bbls/d and 6,200 bbls/d. Operating costs are expected to average $3.05/boe for the year.

Through our ownership in Entropy, Advantage remains on track to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2025, pending a functional carbon regulatory environment. As the world continues to adjust to violent geopolitical instability and the closely related European energy crisis, Advantage is proud to deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, while contributing to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high-carbon fuels.

Financial Highlights Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial Statement Highlights Natural gas and liquids sales 235,392 134,354 727,258 332,780 Net income and comprehensive income 40,568 43,098 224,298 51,398 per basic share (2) 0.22 0.23 1.19 0.27 Basic weighted average shares (000) 186,717 190,829 189,305 189,824 Cash provided by operating activities 123,224 46,988 389,820 155,688 Cash used in financing activities (71,048) (26,960) (159,373) (55,988) Cash used in investing activities (42,822) (36,940) (200,525) (72,843) Other Financial Highlights Adjusted funds flow (1) 96,651 63,353 392,585 163,597 per boe (1) 19.39 13.77 25.76 12.00 per basic share (1)(2) 0.52 0.33 2.07 0.86 Net capital expenditures (1) 58,519 31,352 192,103 91,019 Free cash flow (1) 38,132 32,001 200,482 72,578 Working capital surplus (1) 46,960 29,914 46,960 29,914 Bank indebtedness 113,804 193,828 113,804 193,828 Net debt (1) 82,432 163,914 82,432 163,914

Operating Highlights Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Production Crude oil (bbls/d) 2,168 1,038 2,012 1,197 Condensate (bbls/d) 1,049 1,002 1,078 788 NGLs (bbls/d) 3,230 2,684 3,160 2,557 Total liquids production (bbls/d) 6,447 4,724 6,250 4,542 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 286,328 271,804 297,503 272,467 Total production (boe/d) 54,168 50,025 55,834 49,953 Average realized prices (including realized derivatives) Natural gas ($/Mcf) 4.61 3.48 5.51 3.12 Liquids ($/bbl) 87.89 53.42 94.34 49.68 Operating Netback ($/boe) Natural gas and liquids sales 47.23 29.19 47.71 24.40 Realized losses on derivatives (12.58) (5.21) (7.86) (2.75) Processing and other income 0.46 – 0.39 – Royalty expense (5.80) (1.75) (5.19) (1.36) Operating expense (3.72) (2.38) (3.08) (2.35) Transportation expense (4.48) (3.86) (4.43) (3.72) Operating netback (1) 21.11 15.99 27.54 14.22

The Corporation’s unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 together with the notes thereto, and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have been filed on SEDAR and are available on the Corporation’s website at https://www.advantageog.com/investors/financial-reports. Upon request, Advantage will provide a hard copy of any financial reports free of charge.

Forward-Looking Information and Advisory

The information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or our future intentions or performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "continue", "demonstrate", "expect", "may", "can", "will", "believe", "would" and similar expressions and include statements relating to, among other things, Advantage's position, strategy and development plans and the benefits to be derived therefrom; the Corporation's expectations that its production, share buybacks, capital spending and leverage targets are all on track to achieve corporate goals; the Corporation's focus on growing its AFF per share and its anticipated means of achieving such growth; the Corporation's expectations of delivering strong FCF; the Corporation's estimated tax pools and the anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; Advantage's anticipated growth per year; that the Corporation will continue its share buyback strategy; the Corporation's expectations that its share repurchases will materially exceed FCF; Advantage's net zero emissions target and the anticipated timing thereof; the anticipated benefits to be derived from Advantage's hedging program; the Corporation's 2022 capital program guidance; the Corporation's 2022 average annual production guidance and its expectation that Advantage will meet its 2022 total annual production guidance; the Corporation's anticipated 2022 operating costs; Advantage's expectations of the number of wells to be drilled, come on-stream and be completed and brought on to production and the anticipated timing thereof; Advantage's expectations that AECO prices will remain weak; that Advantage will continue to invest in downstream transportation assets to reduce its overall exposure to the AECO market; and the Corporation's expectations that it will continue to deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, and contribute to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high-carbon fuels.

Specified Financial Measures

Throughout this news release, Advantage discloses certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), cash provided by operating activities, and cash used in investing activities, as indicators of Advantage’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Funds Flow

The Corporation considers adjusted funds flow to be a useful measure of Advantage’s ability to generate cash from the production of natural gas and liquids, which may be used to settle outstanding debt and obligations, support future capital expenditures plans, or return capital to shareholders. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from adjusted funds flow as they may vary significantly between periods and are not considered to be indicative of the Corporation’s operating performance as they are a function of the timeliness of collecting receivables and paying payables. Expenditures on decommissioning liabilities are excluded from the calculation as the amount and timing of these expenditures are unrelated to current production and are partially discretionary due to the nature of our low liability. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities 123,224 46,988 389,820 155,688 Expenditures on decommissioning liability 517 438 1,071 780 Changes in non-cash working capital (27,090) 15,927 1,694 7,129 Adjusted funds flow 96,651 63,353 392,585 163,597



Net Capital Expenditures

Net capital expenditures include total capital expenditures related to property, plant and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and intangible assets. Management considers this measure reflective of actual capital activity for the period as it excludes changes in working capital related to other periods and excludes cash receipts on government grants. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash used in investing activities 42,822 36,940 200,525 72,843 Changes in non-cash working capital 15,697 (5,608) (8,427) (1,867) Project funding received – 20 5 20,043 Net capital expenditures 58,519 31,352 192,103 91,019



Free Cash Flow

Advantage computes free cash flow as adjusted funds flow less net capital expenditures. Advantage uses free cash flow as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Advantage’s business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities 123,224 46,988 389,820 155,688 Cash used in investing activities (42,822) (36,940) (200,525) (72,843) Changes in non-cash working capital (42,787) 21,535 10,121 8,996 Expenditures on decommissioning liability 517 438 1,071 780 Project funding received – (20) (5) (20,043) Free cash flow 38,132 32,001 200,482 72,578



Operating Netback

Operating netback is comprised of natural gas and liquids sales, realized gains (losses) on derivatives, processing and other income, net sales of purchased natural gas, net of expenses resulting from field operations, including royalty expense, operating expense and transportation expense. Operating netback provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells. The composition of operating netback is as follows:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Natural gas and liquids sales 235,392 134,354 727,258 332,780 Realized losses on derivatives (62,668) (23,963) (119,790) (37,490) Processing and other income 2,276 – 5,991 – Net sales of purchased natural gas – – 70 – Royalty expense (28,882) (8,059) (79,103) (18,602) Operating expense (18,544) (10,967) (46,925) (32,023) Transportation expense (22,325) (17,754) (67,456) (50,672) Operating netback 105,249 73,611 420,045 193,993



Non-GAAP Ratios

Adjusted Funds Flow per Share

Adjusted funds flow per share is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow by the basic weighted average shares outstanding of the Corporation. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per share provides investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder’s equity position.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted funds flow 96,651 63,353 392,585 163,597 Weighted average shares outstanding (000) 186,717 190,829 189,305 189,824 Adjusted funds flow per share ($/share) 0.52 0.33 2.07 0.86



Adjusted Funds Flow per BOE

Adjusted funds flow per boe is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Adjusted funds flow per boe is a useful ratio that allows users to compare the Corporation’s adjusted funds flow against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted funds flow 96,651 63,353 392,585 163,597 Total production (boe/d) 54,168 50,025 55,834 49,953 Days in period 92 92 273 273 Total production (boe) 4,983,456 4,602,300 15,242,682 13,637,169 Adjusted funds flow per BOE ($/boe) 19.39 13.77 25.76 12.00



Operating Netback per BOE

Operating netback per boe is derived by dividing each component of the operating netback by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Operating netback per boe provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating netback 105,249 73,611 420,045 193,993 Total production (boe/d) 54,168 50,025 55,834 49,953 Days in period 92 92 273 273 Total production (boe) 4,983,456 4,602,300 15,242,682 13,637,169 Operating netback per BOE ($/boe) 21.11 15.99 27.54 14.22



Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated by dividing net capital expenditures by adjusted funds flow. Advantage uses payout ratio as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Advantage’s business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2022 2022 2021 Net capital expenditures 58,519 31,352 192,103 91,019 Adjusted funds flow 96,651 63,353 392,585 163,597 Payout ratio 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6



Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio

Net debt to adjusted funds flow is calculated by dividing net debt by adjusted fund flow for the previous four quarters. Net debt to adjusted funds flow is a coverage ratio that provides Management and users the ability to determine how long it would take the Corporation to repay its bank indebtedness if it devoted all its adjusted funds flow to debt repayment.

($000, except as otherwise indicated) September 30 2022 September 30 2021 Net Debt 82,432 163,914 Adjusted funds flow (prior four quarters) 463,812 195,335 Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio 0.2 0.8



Capital Management Measures

Working Capital

Working capital is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure of the Corporation’s short-term operating liquidity. By excluding short term derivatives and the current portion of provision and other liabilities, Management and users can determine if the Corporation’s energy operations are sufficient to cover the short-term operating requirements. Working capital is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. In 2022, the Corporation reclassified deferred share units which were previously included in trade and other accrued liabilities, to provisions and other liabilities. Management determined that by reclassifying the deferred share units to provisions and other liabilities, users can better assess the Corporation’s short-term operating requirements. Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the reclassification.

A summary of working capital as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is as follows:

September 30 2022 December 31 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 55,160 25,238 Trade and other receivables 82,342 54,769 Prepaid expenses and deposits 10,638 3,483 Trade and other accrued liabilities (101,180) (76,625) Working capital surplus 46,960 6,865



Net Debt

Net debt is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure to assess the Corporation’s liquidity. Net debt is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the reclassification of deferred share units in trade and other accrued liabilities which affects net debt.

A summary of the reconciliation of net debt as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is as follows:

September 30 2022 December 31 2021 Bank indebtedness 113,804 167,345 Unsecured debentures 15,588 – Working capital surplus (46,960) (6,865) Net debt 82,432 160,480