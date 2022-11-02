Surge Energy Inc. Announces a $245 Million ($200 Million Net) Strategic Core Area Acquisition and Financings; Anticipated 14% Dividend Increase; Increased 2022 Production Rate Exit Guidance; and Preliminary 2023 Estimates

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surge Energy Inc. (“Surge”, “SGY”, or the “Company”) (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) with Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or “ERF”) pursuant to which Surge has agreed to acquire from Enerplus (the “Acquisition”) long life, operated, high operating netback1, waterflooded producing oil assets focused entirely within Surge’s Sparky and SE Saskatchewan core areas (the “Assets”).
Surge has agreed to purchase the Assets for gross proceeds of $245 million (the “Purchase Price”) with an effective date of May 1, 2022, payable to Enerplus by way of an estimated $165 million of cash, $45 million in estimated interim period adjustments, and $35 million of equity in the form of common shares of SGY (“Common Shares”) issued from treasury to Enerplus.
The Acquisition has an effective date of May 1, 2022 and is currently expected to close on or about December 19, 2022 (the “Closing”), with an estimated net purchase price after interim period adjustments of $200 million (the “Net Purchase Price”).
In conjunction with the Closing, Surge anticipates increasing the Company’s annual cash dividend by 14 percent, from $0.42 per share to $0.48 per share (paid monthly). Any dividend increase will be subject to the approval of Surge’s Board of Directors with consideration given to the business environment at the time of Closing.
The Assets are currently producing more than 3,850 boepd (99 percent liquids) of predominantly light and medium gravity crude oil, with synergistic operations entirely focused in Surge’s existing Sparky and SE Saskatchewan core areas. With an operating netback of more than $48 per boe in 2023 (at flat US$80 WTI per bbl pricing2), the Assets are forecast to deliver $68 million of cash flow from operating activities and more than $50 million of free cash flow1 (“FCF”) after expenditures on property, plant, and equipment and abandonment expenditures required to maintain current production levels from the Assets.
After giving effect to the Acquisition, Surge is now forecasting upwardly revised exit 2022 production of more than 25,000 boepd, consisting of approximately 87 percent liquids, which is made up of predominantly light and medium gravity crude oil.
ASSET & ACQUISITION HIGHLIGHTS
- At flat US$80 WTI per bbl pricing, the Acquisition is accretive to Surge as follows:
- 17 percent accretive to Surge’s forecast 2023 FCF per share;
- 8 percent accretive to Surge’s forecast 2023 annual cash flow per share; and
- 8 percent accretive to Surge’s forecast 2023 annual production per share.
- The Assets are entirely focused in Surge’s existing SE Saskatchewan and Sparky core areas, and provide the following to Surge shareholders:
- Adds 3,850 boepd of sustainable, high operating netback, waterflooded, light and medium gravity crude oil production, with a low decline rate3 of approximately 12 percent;
- Fully waterflooded Assets reduce Surge’s corporate decline rate to approximately 23 percent, significantly enhancing corporate sustainability;
- Adds a high quality, synergistic development drilling inventory, which can hold production flat at the current rate of 3,850 boepd on the Assets for an estimated 7 years4;
- Adds approximately 400 million barrels of internally estimated original oil in place (“OOIP)3 net to Surge, with a low 14 percent recovery factor to date3; and
- Increases the Company’s total estimated OOIP to approximately 3.1 billion barrels, with a low combined recovery factor of 7.5 percent to date.
Paul Colborne, President and CEO of Surge, said: “We are very excited about this accretive, strategic, long life, core area Acquisition. This is one of the highest quality, low decline, asset packages that we have seen in my nine years at Surge. This Acquisition is consistent with Surge’s disciplined strategy of acquiring high quality, operated, conventional crude oil reservoirs with large original oil in place and low recovery factors. The Assets are under successful waterflood, providing significant proven developed producing (“PDP”) reserves, they possess a combined low 12 percent annual production decline3, and they provide a solid development drilling inventory which we estimate can hold production flat on the acquired Assets for seven years. In 2023, we estimate that production can be held flat using approximately 20 percent of 2023 annual cash flow from operating activities generated by the Assets at US$80 WTI flat pricing.”
“Over the past eight years, Surge has established a dominant position in its Sparky core growth area. With the Acquisition, we have added to that position and now have ownership and control of more than one billion barrels of net OOIP in the Company’s Sparky core area, with a 12 year drilling inventory4,” said Colborne. “Since 2014, Surge has sequentially grown production in the Sparky from 1,200 boepd to over 11,000 boepd by exit 2022.”
“More recently, Surge Management has strategically targeted SE Saskatchewan as a new core area of growth, based on its high value light oil operating netbacks, low cost production efficiencies, quick drilling payouts, and consolidation opportunities. Surge’s operational track record of execution in SE Saskatchewan, combined with its proven in-house technical expertise, make this an exciting growth area for the Company. The Acquisition adds approximately 1,950 bopd in SE Saskatchewan of 11 percent decline, light oil production that enhances our area sustainability. Surge now projects that the Company will exit 2022 with more than 7,500 boepd (94 percent light oil) in SE Saskatchewan.”
STRATEGIC RATIONALE
- The Acquisition is consistent with Surge’s disciplined return of capital business model, which is intended to provide substantial FCF for continued net debt repayment, sustainable dividend increases, sustainable production per share growth, and share buybacks;
- The Acquisition adds highly concentrated, long life, waterflooded, light and medium gravity crude oil reserves, production, land, and infrastructure which are synergistic with Surge’s Sparky and SE Saskatchewan core area operations;
- Following the Acquisition, Surge will exit 2022 with approximately 75 percent of the Company’s production focused in its Sparky and SE Saskatchewan core areas;
- Surge estimates that approximately 20 percent of the annual cash flow from operating activities generated by the Assets is needed to hold the production flat at approximately 3,850 boepd in 2023 at US$80 WTI per barrel;
- The Assets are very clean from an environmental perspective with less than $10 million of undiscounted inactive abandonment liabilities;
- The Assets have an attractive Licensee Liability Rating of 4.4 in Alberta and 2.9 in Saskatchewan; and
- The Assets include propriety operated and non-operated seismic data totaling 2,793 square kilometers of 3D data and 37,970 km of 2D data. This data significantly increases Surge’s seismic data in its core operating areas; increasing the Company’s 3D coverage by 2 times, and its 2D coverage by 5 times.
ACQUISTION METRICS
|Gross Purchase Price
|$245 million
|Estimated Net Purchase Price
|$200 million
|Annual Cash Flow from Operating Activitiesa
|$68 million
|Current Production Rate
|~3,850 boepd (99 percent light & medium oil)
|Proved Developed Producing Reservesb
|10.1 MMboe (99 percent light & medium oil)
|Total Proved plus Probable Reservesb
|15.0 MMboe (99 percent light & medium oil)
|Proved Developed Producing RLIc
|6.8 years
|Total Proved plus Probable RLIc
|10.1 years
|Estimated Net Purchase Price per boepd
|$51,950/boepd
|Operating Netback @ US$80 WTI
|>$48/boe
|Estimated Net Purchase Price over Proved Developed Producing Reservesb per boe
|$19.80/boe
|Estimated Net Purchase Price over Total Proved plus Probable Reservesb per boe
|$13.33/boe (prior to Future Development Capital)
|Proved Developed Producing Recycle Ratiod
|2.4x
|Proved plus Probable Recycle Ratioe
|3.6x
a: Based on the following pricing assumptions: US$80.00WTI/bbl; CAD$109.59WTI/bbl; EDM CAD$104.11/bbl; WCS CAD $85.62/bbl; AECO CAD$5/mcf
b: Based upon McDaniel’s 2021YE reserve estimate as of January 1, 2022.
c: Based upon McDaniel’s total proved plus probable reserve estimate as of January 1, 2022 divided by production of 4,053 boepd.
d: Recycle ratio is calculated as operating netback of $48/boe divided by the acquisition cost of proved developed producing reserves of $19.80/boe.
e: Recycle ratio is calculated as operating netback of $48/boe divided by the acquisition cost of proved plus probable reserves of $13.33/boe.
PRELIMINARY 2023 CAPITAL AND OPERATING BUDGET
In conjunction with the Acquisition, Surge’s preliminary financial and operational estimates for 2023 are detailed below:
|Guidance
|@ US $80 WTI ($0.73 FX)a
|Exit 2022 Production
|>25,000 boepd (87% liquids)
|Average 2023 Production
|>25,000 boepd (87% liquids)
|2023(e) Expenditures on property, plant and equipment
|$190 million
|2023(e) Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|$360 million
|Per shareb
|$3.92/sh
|2023(e) Free Cash Flow Before Dividends
|$170 million
|Per share
|$1.85/sh
|2023(e) Dividend
|$44 million
|Per share
|$0.48/sh
|2023(e) All-in Payout Ratioc
|65%
|2023(e) Royalties as % of Petroleum and Natural Gas Revenue
|18.5%
|2023(e) Net Operating Expensesc
|$19.50 – $19.75 per boe
|2023(e) Transportation Expenses
|$1.25 – $1.50 per boe
|2023(e) General & Administrative Expenses
|$1.85 – $1.95 per boe
a: Based on the following pricing assumptions: US$80.00WTI/bbl; CAD$109.59WTI/bbl; EDM CAD$104.11/bbl; WCS CAD $85.62/bbl; AECO $5/mcf
b: Based on 84 million Common Shares outstanding prior to the Acquisition, plus an estimated 7.8 million Common Shares issued in conjunction with the Acquisition
c: This is a non-GAAP and other financial measure which is defined in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section of this document
ANTICIPATED DIVIDEND INCREASE
Given that the Assets generate a high percentage of FCF and are very sustainable in nature (with a low annual decline of 12 percent), Surge anticipates increasing the Company’s annual base cash dividend by 14 percent, from $0.42 per share to $0.48 per share (paid monthly), following the Closing of the Acquisition. This upwardly revised base dividend is consistent with Phase 1 of the Company’s previously announced return of capital framework.
Any dividend increase will be subject to the approval of Surge’s Board of Directors with consideration given to the business environment at the Closing of the Acquisition.
ACQUISITION DETAILS; TERM DEBT FINANCING; EQUITY FINANCING
The Closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur on or about December 19, 2022. The Net Purchase Price payable by Surge at Closing is anticipated to be $200 million, and will be funded by way of the following:
1) $38 million of net proceeds from the bought deal common equity financing referenced below;
2) $100 million in amortizing term loans from existing first lien and second lien lenders;
3) $27 million draw on the Company’s existing first lien credit facility (which is expected to be drawn only $50 million at Closing, with over $100 million of undrawn, available capacity); and
4) $35 million in share consideration to Enerplus, from the issuance of Common Shares of SGY at a price equal to the bought deal common equity financing referenced below.
Concurrent with Closing, the Company expects to expand its syndicated first lien credit facility to a total of $210 million. This will be comprised of a $60 million term loan due November 2023, and a $150 million revolving credit facility. Additionally, the Company anticipates drawing a further $40 million on its existing second lien term facility to partially fund the Acquisition. This incremental second lien term debt is expected to be due November, 2024.
In conjunction with the Acquisition, Surge has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and Peters & Co. Limited (the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, for resale to the public, on a bought-deal basis, approximately 4,325,000 Common Shares of Surge at a price of $9.25 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $40 million (the “Offering”). The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to partially fund the Acquisition. The Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the Common Shares issued under the Offering (the “Over-Allotment”) on the same terms as the Offering to cover over-allotments exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the closing.
The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be distributed by way of a short form prospectus in all provinces of Canada (excluding Québec) and may also be placed privately in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers (as defined under Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended pursuant to an exemption under Rule 144A, and may be distributed outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Company’s securities under domestic or foreign securities laws. Completion of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on November 22, 2022. Closing of the Offering is not conditional upon completion of the Acquisition. In the event the Acquisition is not completed, Surge may use the net proceeds of the Offering to reduce indebtedness, fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. Prior to the closing of the Acquisition, the net proceeds may, from time to time, be invested in interest bearing deposits or in short-term interest bearing or discount debt obligations or other short-term investments (in each case, either Canadian or U.S. dollars).
Upon the Closing of the Acquisition, Surge will have an estimated 92.1 million Common Shares issued and outstanding inclusive of Common Shares issued in the Offering.
2023 OUTLOOK – STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE DRIVING FREE CASH FLOW
The Acquisition further concentrates the Company’s focus within its Sparky and SE Saskatchewan core operating areas and is consistent with its return of capital business model. Surge will continue its disciplined development of the Company’s high quality, low cost, conventional crude oil asset base, including Surge’s premier Sparky play in Alberta, as well as its high operating netback, light oil assets in SE Saskatchewan. The addition of the acquired Assets further positions Surge to provide shareholders with sustainable free cash flow generation in 2023 and beyond.
Following the Acquisition, Surge will possess the following key operational and financial attributes:
- Over 3.1 billion barrels of net, internally estimated, conventional OOIP – with a low recovery factor to date of 7.5 percent;
- Combined Proven plus Probable year end 2021 independently evaluated reserves of more than 115 million boe;
- Average 2023 production estimated at more than 25,000 boepd (87 percent liquids weighted);
- A low base corporate decline of 23 percent;
- A large development drilling inventory of more than 1,000 net internally estimated locations4; providing a development drilling inventory of more than 12 years;
- A 12.5 year reserve life index (Total Proved plus Probable);
- Forecast cash flow from operating activities in 2023 of $360 million at US$80 WTI per bbl flat pricing;
- Forecasted FCF prior to dividends of over $170 million in 2023 at US$80 WTI per bbl flat pricing; and
- A large tax base with more than $1.5 billion of tax pools as of December 31, 2021.