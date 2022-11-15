TC Energy says Keystone oil pipeline system to curtail volumes

TC Energy on Tuesday said the Keystone oil pipeline system will be required to curtail volumes due to a series of recent severe weather-related impacts to system facilities.

The Calgary-based company said it notified customers on Monday of the force majeure event.

TC Energy did not share any details on the duration of the curtailment, citing it as customer confidential information.

Keystone ships Canadian crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and on to the Gulf Coast, and is a key part of Canada’s oil export network.

The company in October said it would temporarily increase capacity on its Keystone pipeline for a couple of months from November for testing operations on the system.