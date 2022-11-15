Upcoming webinar: The Do’s and Don’ts of H2S Release Rate Assessments

Drilling season is here. Don’t miss on a chance to learn H2S release rate assessments from an expert with decades of experience getting companies audit ready.

Forecasts say we’re in for one of the busiest drilling seasons in years. But before a drill bit can touch ground, a drilling license must be obtained. And to get a drilling license in Alberta, operators must provide accurate, validated data that meets standards set for Directive 056.

You’re responsible for this information. But are you knowledgeable?

Whether you’re new to the role or it’s been a while since you’ve applied for drilling licenses and done H2S release rate assessments, it’s always a good time to brush up on regulatory changes.

Join us for a free information session to learn what you need to know about calculating H2S Release Rate Assessments. Hosted by Doug Long, a Professional Services Engineer with four decades of experience in the industry, this session will guide you through the regulations involved with H2S Release Rates, what you need to do them, and mistakes to avoid.

The Do’s and Don’ts of H2S Release Rate Assessments

Thursday, November 24

1:30-2:30 pm

This session is ideal for those in drilling and completions and regulatory compliance.