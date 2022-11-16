TOP WELL REPORT – Baytex headlines the best Clearwater wells in September

Our new TOP WELL REPORT feature has been reporting on the top oil and natural gas wells drilled in Western Canada for the last couple of months, and today we look at the best Clearwater oil wells from the month of September. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 Clearwater oil wells based on production from the month of September is below. You can also click here to view the wells all on one map provided by Petro Ninja, or click on the UWIs individually.