Notice to industry – acquisition of Lintus Resources Limited by New North Resources

CALGARY, AB – New North Resources Ltd. (“New North”) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to a Share Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 10, 2022, New North acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lintus Resources Limited.

The acquisition closed on November 10, 2022.

Lintus Resources Limited is a private Calgary based oil and natural gas company, with royalty and working interest properties located across Western Canada.

On December 1, 2022, Lintus Resources Limited will be amalgamated with New North, and continue as Lintus Resources, a Division of New North Resources Ltd.

Lintus Resources specializes in the purchase of Canadian producing and non-producing Mineral Rights, Royalties and Royalty Trust Certificates.

For more information on Lintus Resources, please visit the following website:

www.lintusresources.com

New North is a private Calgary based oil and natural gas company, engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and light gravity crude oil reserves.