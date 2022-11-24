West Lake Energy releases inaugural ESG Report

“We are proud to report on our accomplishments to improve our ESG practices as we worked to refocus West Lake over the last two years,” said Bruce McDonald, CEO of West Lake. “While our transformation encompasses all areas, we have implemented specific ESG initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reclaim and restore land, advance safety programs, respect and support our stakeholders, improve governance processes, and invest in our people. We look forward to further reporting on our ESG journey as we strive to become a leader in ESG investment and stewardship.”

This report lays the foundation for our ESG strategy, providing a framework to track and enhance performance. Key highlights from our 2021 Inaugural ESG report includes:

The introduction of West Lake’s ESG framework and strategy, providing improved disclosure and transparency

22% decrease in total greenhouse gas emissions since 2018

5% decrease in asset retirement obligations with expectation of completing remediation of BC sites in 2022

~100% of produced water recycled or injected in 2020 and 2021

53% decrease in total health and safety recordable incident rate

Substantial representation and employment of First Nations communities

Provided over $202 million in economic benefit in 2021 to local communities, suppliers, First Nations groups and other stakeholders

spent on First Nations businesses Reviewed internal policies, procedures and processes, implementing improvements for better governance