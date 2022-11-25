Razor Energy Corp. announces third quarter 2022 results

CALGARY, Alberta – Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RZE) announces its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Razor’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 which are available on SEDAR at ww w .seda r . c om and the Company’s website ww w . r a z or-ene r g y . c om .

All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” below.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Geothermal Project: FutEra Power Corp. (“FutEra”), a subsidiary of Razor Energy, has partially commissioned the first co-produced geothermal power plant in Canada (“Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project”), with a nameplate capacity of 21 MW of which up to 30% will be sustainable clean power generation. The Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project began producing power to the grid on September 9th, 2022 and generated revenue of $1.9 million in September. The final stages of construction and commissioning are ongoing, with the Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

FutEra Power Corp. (“FutEra”), a subsidiary of Razor Energy, has partially commissioned the first co-produced geothermal power plant in Canada (“Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project”), with a nameplate capacity of 21 MW of which up to 30% will be sustainable clean power generation. The Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project began producing power to the grid on September 9th, 2022 and generated revenue of $1.9 million in September. The final stages of construction and commissioning are ongoing, with the Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2022. CO 2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Engineering Review : Sproule Associates Limited (“Sproule”) completed an engineering review of the results of a previous operator’s CO 2 enhanced oil recovery (“EOR”) pilot (the “CO 2 Pilot”) in Razor’s South Swan Hills Unit (“SSHU”) and Sproule’s work confirmed additional and continued injection of CO 2 should result in incremental recoverable reserves.

Sproule Associates Limited (“Sproule”) completed an engineering review of the results of a previous operator’s CO enhanced oil recovery (“EOR”) pilot (the “CO Pilot”) in Razor’s South Swan Hills Unit (“SSHU”) and Sproule’s work confirmed additional and continued injection of CO should result in incremental recoverable reserves. CO 2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Scheme Approval: Razor received approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator for a miscible CO 2 EOR scheme in the Beaverhill Lake U and V Pools located in the SSHU. Razor is actively developing a long-term plan to inject CO 2 and expects incremental recovery of hydrocarbons when CO 2 is injected into the reservoir.

Q3 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Production : Averaged 4,514 boe/d, an increase of 27% from Q3 2021 and 4% from Q2 2022. Average production was 4,437 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 37% compared to the same period in 2021.

Averaged 4,514 boe/d, an increase of 27% from Q3 2021 and 4% from Q2 2022. Average production was 4,437 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 37% compared to the same period in 2021. Cash Flow From Operating Activities: Generated cash flow from operating activities of $12.2 million in Q3 2022, representing an increase of $14.6 million from Q3 2021.

Generated cash flow from operating activities of $12.2 million in Q3 2022, representing an increase of $14.6 million from Q3 2021. Capital Expenditures: Invested $6.7 million in Q3 2022, with $4.3 million attributed to the advance the Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project and the remaining $2.4 million attributed to Razor and Blade Energy Services Corp.

NEAR AND MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES

Safely execute our production enhancement programs and commission the Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project.

Reduce net debt through a measured investment in production enhancement while continuing to optimize operational and administrative costs.

Actively identify and consider asset acquisitions and business combinations with other oil and gas producers, energy related service companies, and lower carbon electricity producers and technologies.

SELECT QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

The following tables summarizes key financial and operating highlights associated with the Company’s financial performance.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

($000s, except for per share amounts and production) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Production Light oil (bbl/d) 2,816 2,282 23 2,755 2,074 33 Natural gas (mcf/d)1 4,948 4,381 13 4,737 3,934 20 NGLs (boe/d) 873 554 58 893 513 74 Total (boe/d) 4,514 3,567 27 4,437 3,242 37 Sales Volumes Light oil (bbl/d) 2,831 2,304 23 2,768 2,075 33 Natural gas (mcf/d)1 4,342 3,831 13 4,255 3,533 20 NGLs (boe/d) 873 554 58 893 513 74 Total (boe/d) 4,428 3,497 27 4,370 3,177 38 Oil inventory volumes(bbls) 11,645 7,752 50 11,645 7,752 50 Financial Oil and NGL sales 33,158 19,295 72 102,706 47,108 118 Natural gas sales 1,979 1,348 47 6,931 3,179 118 Power generation 1,893 – 100 1,893 – 100 Blending and processing income 873 455 92 2,692 2,599 4 Other revenue 667 248 169 1,670 800 109 Total Revenue 38,570 21,346 81 115,892 53,686 116 Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 12,235 (2,340 ) 623 15,954 (5,454 ) 393 Funds flow2 3,426 306 1,020 19,175 (755 ) 2,640 Adjusted funds flow2 2,929 1,113 163 18,637 852 2,087 Net income (loss) (8,788 ) 9,669 (191 ) (11,842 ) (1,510 ) 684 Per share – basic and diluted (0.36 ) 0.46 (178 ) (0.50 ) (0.07 ) 614 Common shares outstanding, end of period 25,275 21,064 20 25,275 21,064 20 Weighted average, basic 25,275 21,064 20 24,334 21,064 16 Weighted average, diluted 25,275 21,064 20 24,334 21,064 16 Total Assets 200,861 199,233 1 200,861 199,233 1 Cash 3,681 3,952 (7 ) 3,681 3,952 (7 ) Long-term debt (principal) 84,750 72,251 17 84,750 72,251 17 Net debt2 110,746 91,968 20 110,746 91,968 20 Netback($/boe)2 Oil and gas sales 84.61 62.91 34 90.51 56.81 59 Royalties (24.39 ) (11.39 ) 114 (23.12 ) (8.13 ) 184 Adjusted net operating expenses2 3 (42.99 ) (39.52 ) 9 (39.41 ) (38.61 ) 2 Production enhancement expenses2 (6.23 ) (3.87 ) 61 (7.38 ) (5.47 ) 35 Transportation and treating (2.75 ) (2.65 ) 4 (2.56 ) (2.36 ) 8 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contracts (2.73 ) (0.42 ) 550 (0.83 ) (0.21 ) 295 Operating Netback2 5.52 5.06 9 17.21 2.03 748 1) Natural gas production includes internally consumed natural gas primarily used in power generation. 2) See “Non-IFRS and other financial measures”. 3) Excludes production enhancement expenses incurred in the period.



THIRD QUARTER OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Production volumes in Q3 2022 averaged 4,514 boe/d, an increase of 27% from Q3 2021 volumes of 3,567 boe/d and represents a 4% increase from Q2 2022 of 4,340 boe/d. Production volumes averaged 4,437 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 37% from the same period in the prior year. Highlights of the causes for the differences in production volumes are as follows:

Swan Hills – production volumes increased 25% from the same period of 2021. Production in both Q2 and Q3 2022 was negatively impacted by decreased production of approximately 500 boe/d as a result of a non-operated partner reclaiming their working interest in certain properties. This decrease was partially offset by the Company beginning a production enhancement program in Swan Hills in Q2 2022 which extended into Q3 2022. This program has increased production by approximately 216 boe/d in Q3 2022 and 348 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. In addition, the operator in Swan Hills Unit No.1 has embarked on various production enhancement activities and the Company anticipates production enhancement activities to continue throughout Q4 2022.

– production volumes increased 25% from the same period of 2021. Production in both Q2 and Q3 2022 was negatively impacted by decreased production of approximately 500 boe/d as a result of a non-operated partner reclaiming their working interest in certain properties. This decrease was partially offset by the Company beginning a production enhancement program in Swan Hills in Q2 2022 which extended into Q3 2022. This program has increased production by approximately 216 boe/d in Q3 2022 and 348 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. In addition, the operator in Swan Hills Unit No.1 has embarked on various production enhancement activities and the Company anticipates production enhancement activities to continue throughout Q4 2022. Kaybob – production volumes increased 30% from the same period in 2021 as the Company’s production enhancement program was focused in the Kaybob area in the first half of 2022 increasing production by 4 boe/d in Q3 2022 and 238 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

– production volumes increased 30% from the same period in 2021 as the Company’s production enhancement program was focused in the Kaybob area in the first half of 2022 increasing production by 4 boe/d in Q3 2022 and 238 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Southern Alberta – production volumes increased 27% from the same period in 2021 as the result of the Company’s production enhancement program positively impacting volumes by 12 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The increase in production volumes for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, is largely due to production enhancement activities increasing production 220 boe/d in Q3 2022 and 598 boe/d for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, offset by natural declines, various third-party operational downtime, temporary infrastructure issues and reclaimed working interest by a non-operated partner as discussed above.

Adjusted net operating expenses increased $5.0 million or 39% on a total dollar basis and increased 9% on a per boe basis in Q3 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in the adjusted net operating expense on a both a total dollar basis and a per boe basis was due primarily to fuel and electricity costs which increased $3.5 million in Q3 2022 as compared to Q3 2021 as well as additional operating costs incurred due to increase in operating activity with the improved price environment.

The primary factors affecting operating costs on a $/boe basis are production levels, workover activity and electricity pricing. Inherent within the Company’s hydrocarbon operations is a prominent fixed cost element, or those costs that are not correlated to production levels. On a relative basis these costs are higher with lower production. Razor’s reactivation program continued during Q3 2022 and will extend into 2022/2023 with the majority of the costs being expensed. Furthermore, the electricity market has seen a continual rise in prices.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Razor experienced more than expected operational spending in both operated and non-operated areas. Over the last couple of years, due to lower commodity prices, Razor and its operating partners deferred certain operations where possible. These operations were deferable at the time but had to be executed in the 2022 year. A majority of these deferred projects will be completed in the 2022 year, which will allow for normal operations and spending in future years.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Total capital expenditures, before grant proceeds was $6.7 million in Q3 2022 and $18.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Razor invested $17.4 million on its Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project.

CO 2 ENHANCED OIL RECOVERY

Sproule Associates Limited has completed an engineering review of the results of a previous operator’s CO 2 Pilot in Razor’s SSHU. The CO 2 Pilot ran from June 2008 to August 2010 with 2 injectors and 6 oil producers. The review of the CO 2 Pilot indicated the project appears to have resulted in incremental oil recovery of 4% in the CO 2 Pilot area from the lower reservoir layers with total CO 2 injection during the CO 2 Pilot totaling approximately 7% of the original hydrocarbon pore volume in the flooded layers. Additional and continued CO 2 injection should result in higher recoveries. It is expected the CO 2 flood could be expanded to additional regions of SSHU in future years to increase overall unit recoveries.

In addition, Razor recently received approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator for a miscible CO 2 EOR scheme in the Beaverhill Lake U and V Pools located in the SSHU. Razor is actively developing a plan to inject CO 2 and expects incremental recovery of hydrocarbons when CO 2 is injected into the reservoir. Currently, Razor is evaluating local, pipelined supplies of CO 2 as potential sources to possibly restart CO 2 injection in the original CO 2 Pilot project region within the SSHU, which includes the possible use of emissions from FutEra’s Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project.

The overall objectives of reactivating the CO 2 Pilot and expanding thereafter are to economically reduce CO 2 emissions and increase oil recovery in SSHU.

OUTLOOK

Razor

Razor continues to look forward with plans for the future while remaining focused on its mid to long-term sustainability. Razor recognizes multiple deep value streams in its assets and is actively engaged in liberating them for the benefit of shareholders. The Company has an extensive opportunity set of high-quality wells requiring reactivation, many of which have payout metrics which exceed the Company’s economic thresholds. Razor will continue production enhancement activity into 2023. Most activities involve repairs and maintenance work which will be expensed for accounting purposes and operating netbacks will be reduced during this timeframe. In aggregate, the annual base decline of these wells is anticipated to be consistent with the Company’s current corporate rate of approximately 12%.

The Company continues to focus on cost control on its operated properties. In addition to the planned production enhancement program, Razor will take a cautious and case-by-case approach to capital spending in 2023, focusing on low risk, capital efficient opportunities to increase field efficiencies and corporate netbacks.

The significant improvement in oil prices in 2022, combined with a strong price outlook in the medium term, offset by historically high electricity prices, provides Razor with improved cash flow from operations and the Company anticipates reducing its net debt over time.

Razor has high reservoir quality, low decline, isolate carbonate Swan Hills reef light oil pools that contain large original oil in place with over 60 years of production history. Razor believes these reefs are ideally suited for carbon capture, utilization and storage and EOR purposes1, in addition to geothermal power production and conventional open-hole horizontal development drilling upside.

1 These programs have been successfully demonstrated by the previous operator’s South Swan Hills Unit CO2 EOR Injection Pilot which ran from 2008 to 2010 in addition to CO2 injection programs carried out in the Swan Hills Unit No. 1 and Judy Creek oil pools from 2004 to 2010.

FutEra

FutEra, a subsidiary of Razor Energy, has partially commissioned the first co-produced geothermal power plant in Canada, with a nameplate capacity of 21 MW of which up to 30% will be sustainable clean power generation. The Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project began producing power to the grid on September 9th, 2022. The final stages of construction and commissioning are ongoing, with the Power Plant anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

Power generation revenue for September 2022 from the natural gas turbine was $1.9 million, which exceeded expectations due to a historically higher than average merchant power price of $280/MWH. FutEra has successfully partnered with provincial and federal government agencies to invigorate the emerging geothermal industry. To date, Razor has received $16.3 million in government grants to support this power generation project. The total construction and commissioning budget for the Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project is project to be $48 million.

Legacy oil and gas fields can face economic challenges with lower production levels and high fixed costs. However, these fields also have practical advantages when considering the existing infrastructure, pipelines, wells, and operational footprints. The Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project is an example of leveraging existing assets to lower carbon economic outcomes. Razor and FutEra continue to demonstrate the synergies and cooperation needed to define a type of transformation energy and sets the standard of how oil and gas companies can evolve into the ‘energy and technology’ companies necessary for the future of the Alberta energy complex.

Continuing on the transition energy theme, on May 11, 2022, Razor closed a rights offering for $5.0 million of common shares (“Rights Offering”). The common shares were issued on a flow-through basis in respect of Canadian Renewable and Conservation Expense (“CRCE”) within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds will be used to fund certain eligible expenses on the Swan Hills Geothermal Power Project, solar and eligible expenses on various early-stage power projects including additional geothermal initiatives in 2022 and 2023 of which $0.8 million was spent in Q3 2022.