PetroFrontier announces filing of Q3 2022 financial and operating results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / PetroFrontier Corp. (“PetroFrontier” or the “Company“) (TSXV:PFC) announces that the Company’s Third Quarter 2022 Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About PetroFrontier

PetroFrontier is a junior energy company currently focused on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta.

PetroFrontier’s head office is in Calgary, Alberta and its Common Shares are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol “PFC”.