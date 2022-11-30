GLJ Provides Organizational Update

CALGARY – GLJ believes its people are its greatest resource, and employs highly skilled professionals who provide credible energy consultancy services to help clients navigate a changing global energy landscape. GLJ is pleased to announce the appointment of a new CFO and four new Vice Presidents to the leadership team.

CFO: Alan Withey CPA, CFP Alan has 30 years of experience as a finance executive with an extensive history in the energy industry. Alan is skilled in negotiation, minerals, and contract management. He also specializes in strategic management, budgeting, business risks, growth, and planning all with capable execution in mind. Alan joined GLJ in October as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, where he oversees finance, accounting, business support, financial planning, financial analysis, and treasury functions. Alan is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Certified Financial Planner and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

Vice President: Tracy Bellingham, P. Eng. Tracy joined GLJ in 2004 and has been responsible for leading a wide variety of public and private corporate reserves and resource evaluations, A&D transactions and financing support, reservoir and supply study projects and overseeing the standards, protocols and expert team regarding GLJ’s in situ bitumen evaluations. During her first several years at GLJ, Tracy was part of the Emerging Business Services Group. In this role, she assisted emerging public and private companies in the evaluation of their oil and gas properties to support growth and development, corporate needs, banking, and regulatory reporting requirements. She has been actively involved in thermal evaluations since 2011 and has hands on experience evaluating an extended list of producing, planned and conceptual in situ oil sands projects throughout Western Canada.

Vice President: Gabriella Carrelli, MSc., P. Geol. Gabriella has more than 20 years of experience in geological studies and evaluations of oil and gas fields and emerging energy resources such as Lithium. Prior to joining GLJ, Gabriella’s experience included employment with The Geological Survey of Canada and working as an exploration and development geologist for several oil and gas companies. In 2011, Gabriella joined GLJ as a Senior Geologist and later became the Manager of Geosciences. Gabriella has conducted and managed a wide variety of geoscience evaluations throughout Canada and around the world. Gabriella was instrumental in developing GLJ’s Indigenous commitment statement.

Vice President: Trisha MacDonald, P. Eng. Trisha joined GLJ in 2004. Early in Trisha’s tenure at GLJ, she began to specialize in tight gas evaluations and resource studies throughout northeastern BC and northwestern Alberta, specifically the exploration and development plays of the Montney oil, gas and liquid rich gas pools. Since 2012, her scope has evolved to include international reservoir studies and evaluations, as well as Canadian heavy oil and in situ reservoir evaluations. In 2020, Trisha became the Senior Manager of Engineering. In this role, she has led multi- disciplinary teams while working with GLJ’s clients to elevate their businesses in many areas, such as integrated studies, prospect analysis, CCUS and EOR project and reserves evaluations. Trisha also teaches courses internally at GLJ and externally for industry, government and post secondary institutions.

Vice President: Kelly Zukowski, P.Eng. Kelly joined GLJ in 2003, and has more than 19 years of experience in the energy industry. In oil and gas, he has extensive experience in reserves and resources appraisals and economic evaluations used in corporate governance, regulatory filings, disclosure, financing, and asset transactions. Kelly specializes in unconventional resources with a specific focus on the Montney. Recently, Kelly assisted our clients with CCUS/CCS reservoir screening studies and project proposals for carbon sequestration hubs.

About GLJ

GLJ is a leading global energy consulting firm, GLJ has spent 50 years providing expertise to clients and helping meet the world’s need for responsible, sustainable energy.

Since 1972, GLJ has advised private and public sector clients on a wide variety of energy plays and projects around the world. GLJ’s team of engineers, geoscientists and business professionals have become international leaders in both emerging and traditional energy services, helping their partners successfully navigate the future of energy.

For more information please contact: Darci-Jane McAulay Senior Advisor, Communications Dmcaulay@gljpc.com 403-266-9485 www.gljpc.com A link to bios and photos can be seen here.