Canada’s weekly rig count at 212

Canada averaged 212 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 32% are drilling for natural gas, 55% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 78% in Alberta, 12% in Saskatchewan, 8% in BC, and 2% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 37%, Ensign Drilling with 21%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Stampede Drilling with 6%, and Horizon Drilling with 5%.

